Duke Basketball: Potential Two-Horse Race for Premier Texas Prep
Earlier this month, Bellaire High School (Texas) senior Shelton Henderson revealed a top six in his recruitment. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward, a top-tier four-star prospect who ranks No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, included the Duke basketball program, along with LSU, Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, and Louisville.
He hasn't trimmed his list any further. And chances are he won't for quite some time. After all, Henderson, slated to be on hand for Duke basketball's Countdown to Craziness during his official visit the first weekend of September, will log trips to each of his remaining suitors before announcing a winner.
But in the eyes of HS Top Recruits — not to mention supporting chatter among some other national insiders — the three home-state hopefuls and lone finalist from a neighboring state are currently trailing the two ACC contenders farther from home in Duke and Louisville.
Speaking of Louisville, Henderson checked out the Cardinals on an official visit this weekend:
No insiders have entered 247Sports Crystal Ball forecasts for the coveted wing's decision. However, both picks in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine still favor third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff in Durham.
According to the following scouting report courtesy of 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins, whichever school emerges victorious in the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes will be getting a notably assertive weapon with the potential to impact winning right away at the high-major level next year:
"Henderson is a physical specimen from the wing position who arguably has the best long-term tools in the national class. He operates as a playmaking forward who is loaded with intangibles that are off the charts. He boasts a man-child frame while possessing huge hands and long arms. Henderson has the build to overpower defenders on his attack and can draw fouls with ease when driving the basketball...Defensively, the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor is there."
Shelton Henderson's visit with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will coincide with that of at least one more prime 2025 Duke basketball target on tap for Countdown to Craziness in Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins.