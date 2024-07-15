Duke Basketball: Top-Ranked Prep Names Five Schools He Hears From Most
On Sunday afternoon, 24 hours after Duke basketball associate head coach Chris Carrawell watched St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) rising junior Brandon McCoy Jr. shine against mostly older competition at the talent-loaded Nike EYBL Peach Jam showcase in North Augusta, S.C., Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer showed up courtside for the five-star's next performance.
RELATED: Duke Assistant Sits Next to John Calipari for No. 1 Recruit
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound floor general, who recently leapfrogged five-star forward Tyran Stokes for the top spot on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, finished with a team-high 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Granted, his Arizona Unity squad fell, 75-59, to Nightrydas Elite and its three five-star 2025 Duke basketball targets in forward Cameron Boozer, guard Cayden Boozer, and forward Caleb Wilson.
During his chat with Rivals' Rob Cassidy following the loss, McCoy broke down where his recruitment stands at what is still a relatively early juncture in the 2026 cycle. He noted that Scheyer and his Blue Devils are among the bunch that have been reaching out the most since college coaches were permitted to begin contacting players in his class directly on June 15.
Kentucky, Southern Cal, Baylor, and new ACC member Cal are the other four he named to Cassidy.
Although rising juniors can begin taking official visits next month, McCoy said he's not reached that point in his planning yet. However, after speaking to the athletically gifted all-around phenom, Cassidy deduced that Scheyer "seems to be in the thick of the hunt to get the five-star guard in for a campus tour down the road."
For now, it's worth pointing out that neither Brandon McCoy Jr. nor any other 2026 prospect has reported an offer from the Duke basketball staff.
Perhaps that won't be true much longer.