Duke Basketball Offer Watch: No. 1 Recruit Reports More Attention
Duke basketball eyes have been on St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) standout Brandon McCoy Jr. since last year, including grassroot action this spring. And on Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard's father told the "Blue Devils" social media account that the staff in Durham has reached out since the tipoff of the 2026 direct-contact period on Saturday.
While others have handed out offers left and right to rising high school juniors this week, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils still haven't formally entered any races on the 2026 trail.
One would think Brandon McCoy Jr. boasts the necessary gifts to potentially become the first Duke basketball target in the cycle.
The 16-year-old hoops savant climbed to No. 2 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite following AJ Dybantsa's reclass to 2025 in October. A few months later, McCoy leapfrogged fellow five-star Tyran Stokes, a bruiser forward who picked up a UNC basketball offer on Monday night, and has held down the top spot in the rankings ever since.
Rivals' Rob Cassidy recently explained why McCoy is now right where he belongs at No. 1:
"For now...it's McCoy’s world — and for good reason. The California-based guard has long been a well-rounded production machine but has added size and the ability to play through contact more comfortably in recent months, as he's scored from the perimeter with regularity while also impacting the game with paint touches and finishes through bumps and fouls. His added muscle and high-level motor also allowed him to become an impressive positional rebounder that grabs boards he sometimes seems to have no business getting."
McCoy's quickly expanding offer sheet already includes a couple of blueblood suitors in Kansas and UCLA. It's likely only a matter of time before he attracts a few more.
