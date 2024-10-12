Week 7 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 7 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 7)
No. 1 South Dakota State 63, Youngstown State 13
No. 2 North Dakota State 24, Southern Illinois 3
No. 4 South Dakota 42, Northern Iowa 17
No. 8 Mercer 34, Princeton 7
No. 11 SEMO 34, Tennessee Tech 3
No. 14 Montana 31, No. 24 Northern Arizona 20
Missouri State 41, No. 16 Illinois State 7
No. 19 Rhode Island 31, Brown 21
Stephen F. Austin 27, No. 22 Lamar 20
No. 23 Chattanooga 41, Furman 10
No. 25 North Carolina Central 68, Virginia-Lynchburg 0
Honorable Mentions:
Dartmouth 44, Yale 43
Duquesne 38, Saint Francis 7
Georgetown 17, Lafayette 0
Drake 27, Butler 17
Towson 28, Norfolk State 23
New Hampshire 17, Elon 10
Western Carolina 30, The Citadel 16
ETSU 31, Samford 28
UT Martin 45, Western Illinois 17
Other Notable Games:
Columbia 24, Wagner 6
Dayton 16, Davidson 14
Long Island 31, Stonehill 7
UAlbany 24, Bryant 17
Penn 31, Bucknell 21
Holy Cross 19, Fordham 16
Delaware 44, Maine 21
Indiana State 31, Murray State 27
Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14
Wofford 31, VMI 16
Lindenwood 29, Charleston Southern 14
Alcorn State 17, Grambling State 15
Robert Morris 23, Delaware State 0
Alabama State 54, Mississippi Valley State 17
Merrimack 32, Morgan State 24
Southeastern Louisiana 37, Houston Christian 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 42, Northwestern State 21
Alabama A&M 56, Bethune-Cookman 12
Southern Utah 42, Eastern Kentucky 21
