Week 7 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Week 7 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 7)

No. 1 South Dakota State 63, Youngstown State 13

No. 2 North Dakota State 24, Southern Illinois 3

No. 4 South Dakota 42, Northern Iowa 17

No. 8 Mercer 34, Princeton 7

No. 11 SEMO 34, Tennessee Tech 3

No. 14 Montana 31, No. 24 Northern Arizona 20

Missouri State 41, No. 16 Illinois State 7

No. 19 Rhode Island 31, Brown 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, No. 22 Lamar 20

No. 23 Chattanooga 41, Furman 10

No. 25 North Carolina Central 68, Virginia-Lynchburg 0

Honorable Mentions:

Dartmouth 44, Yale 43

Duquesne 38, Saint Francis 7

Georgetown 17, Lafayette 0

Drake 27, Butler 17

Towson 28, Norfolk State 23

New Hampshire 17, Elon 10

Western Carolina 30, The Citadel 16

ETSU 31, Samford 28

UT Martin 45, Western Illinois 17

Other Notable Games:

Columbia 24, Wagner 6

Dayton 16, Davidson 14

Long Island 31, Stonehill 7

UAlbany 24, Bryant 17

Penn 31, Bucknell 21

Holy Cross 19, Fordham 16

Delaware 44, Maine 21

Indiana State 31, Murray State 27

Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14

Wofford 31, VMI 16

Lindenwood 29, Charleston Southern 14

Alcorn State 17, Grambling State 15

Robert Morris 23, Delaware State 0

Alabama State 54, Mississippi Valley State 17

Merrimack 32, Morgan State 24

Southeastern Louisiana 37, Houston Christian 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 42, Northwestern State 21

Alabama A&M 56, Bethune-Cookman 12

Southern Utah 42, Eastern Kentucky 21

Published
