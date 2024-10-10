Week 7 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 7 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 7 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
Harvard at Cornell (5 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Oct. 12
Dartmouth at Yale (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Davidson at Dayton (11 a.m. CT, Facebook Live)
Duquesne at Saint Francis (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Georgetown at Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, LSN)
Maine at Delaware (Noon CT, FloSports)
Brown at No. 19 Rhode Island (Noon CT, Flo Sports)
Missouri State at No. 16 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Holy Cross (Noon CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)
Bucknell at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Howard (Noon CT, ESPN+)
VMI at Wofford (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at Elon (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Towson at Norfolk State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Chattanooga at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Virginia-Lynchburg at No. 25 North Carolina Central (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Butler at Drake (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Western Carolina (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Grambling State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 North Dakota State at Southern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Morgan State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at No. 1 South Dakota State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at No. 4 South Dakota (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Princeton at No. 8 Mercer (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Samford at ETSU (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Western Illinois (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at Southern Utah (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Northern Arizona at No. 14 Montana (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stephen F. Austin at No. 22 Lamar (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee Tech at No. 11 SEMO (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
West Georgia at No. 12 Central Arkansas (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Abilene Christian at North Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at No. 13 Tarleton State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at No. 6 UC Davis (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 20 Weber State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at No. 18 Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Idaho at No. 3 Montana State (9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
