Week 7 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Below are the biggest games of the Week 7 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 7 FCS Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

Harvard at Cornell (5 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Dartmouth at Yale (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Davidson at Dayton (11 a.m. CT, Facebook Live)

Duquesne at Saint Francis (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Georgetown at Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, LSN)

Maine at Delaware (Noon CT, FloSports)

Brown at No. 19 Rhode Island (Noon CT, Flo Sports)

Missouri State at No. 16 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Fordham at Holy Cross (Noon CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)

Bucknell at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at Howard (Noon CT, ESPN+)

VMI at Wofford (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

New Hampshire at Elon (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Towson at Norfolk State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 23 Chattanooga at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Virginia-Lynchburg at No. 25 North Carolina Central (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Butler at Drake (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at Western Carolina (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Grambling State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 North Dakota State at Southern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Merrimack at Morgan State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Youngstown State at No. 1 South Dakota State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at No. 4 South Dakota (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Princeton at No. 8 Mercer (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Samford at ETSU (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Western Illinois (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky at Southern Utah (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Northern Arizona at No. 14 Montana (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin at No. 22 Lamar (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech at No. 11 SEMO (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

West Georgia at No. 12 Central Arkansas (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Portland State at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 10 Abilene Christian at North Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at No. 13 Tarleton State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at No. 6 UC Davis (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at No. 20 Weber State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at No. 18 Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 7 Idaho at No. 3 Montana State (9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

