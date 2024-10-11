Week 7 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 7 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
2024 Prediction Record: 80-22
2022-23 Record: 207-75
No. 7 Idaho at No. 3 Montana State
Kickoff: 9:15 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Montana State has been one of the most dominant teams in the FCS this season but has yet to face a ranked opponent. The Bobcats rank No. 2 nationally with 298.7 rushing yards per game, led by Scottre Humphrey with 668 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Adam Jones is having a breakout freshman campaign, rushing for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
It will be a battle of strengths as the Vandals rank No. 2 in the Big Sky for rushing defense, allowing only 93 yards per game. Idaho has held their first six opponents to under 145 rushing yards, including two games under 60 rushing yards. Defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby leads the Vandals with 8.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Injuries have created a question mark at quarterback for Idaho, which will be a major storyline this weekend. Nick Josifek and Jack Wagner split snaps last weekend, but there are still questions surrounding Wagner's health. Eli Cummings has carried the Vandals offense with 408 rushing yards, while Nate Thomas has recorded 326 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Tommy Mellott is having the best season of his career, leading the Bobcats with 1,082 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He only has 34 carries this season but has averaged over 7.2 yards per carry and posted five rushing touchdowns.
Idaho has navigated the most challenging schedule in the nation, facing five consecutive ranked opponents after two FBS games to start the season. With the question marks at quarterback and fatigue being a factor, I think this is a bad matchup for the Vandals. I expect Mellott to have another spectacular performance while the Bobcats pull away in the second half for an important ranked win.
Prediction: Montana State (38-21)
No. 24 Northern Arizona at No. 14 Montana
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
This is a must-win game for both teams. The Grizzlies suffered a stunning upset loss to Weber State last weekend, their second loss of the season. Northern Arizona sits at 3-3 after losing to Idaho and could be fighting to keep their chance at-large bid for the FCS Playoffs alive this weekend.
Quarterback Ty Pennington left last weekend's game with an injury, which could be a massive loss for the Lumberjacks. His status is unknown despite being listed as the starter on the depth chart. The Lumberjacks have plenty of weapons, headlined by tight end Bryzai White and wide receiver Ta'ir Brooks.
Montana's defense has failed to meet lofty preseason expectations, allowing over 385 yards and 32 points per game. Defensive end Hayden Harris has been the bright spot, leading the Grizzlies with 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Northern Arizona's weakness has been turnovers, which could be something to watch this weekend. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, including seven fumbles over their past three games.
The other matchup to watch will be Montana's rushing attack against Northern Arizona's front seven. Eli Gillman leads the Grizzlies with 634 rushing yards and ten touchdowns, averaging over 9.3 yards per carry. The Lumberjacks allow over 140 yards per game on the ground, including over 180 yards in two of their last three games.
I question Northern Arizona's ability to stop the run, which will create opportunities for Logan Fife to make plays downfield. The uncertainty surrounding Pennington's health is another question mark for an offense that failed to produce after he left the game. I expect Montana to rebound with a huge ranked win at home.
Prediction: Montana (35-20)
Nicholls at No. 15 Incarnate Word
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Both teams want to extend their win streaks to three games, while Incarnate Word will aim to avenge last season's loss to the Colonels. Nicholls rushed for over 300 yards against the Cardinals on its way to an undefeated record in conference play. Once again, this game could potentially serve as the Southland Conference title game.
Everything starts with the rushing attack for Nicholls, led by Collin Guggenheim with 456 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Colonels have averaged over 330 rushing yards over the past two games, in which they have outscored their opponents 117-7. This is without All-American Jaylon Spears, who has been sidelined with an injury.
Quarterback Zach Calzada receives a lot of the praise, throwing for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns, but the run game has been the key for this offense. The Cardinals are 3-0 when rushing for 200 yards or more but were held under 100 rushing yards in their two losses. Dekalon Taylor leads the attack with 393 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Colonels have done an excellent job stopping the run but must contain the deadly duo of Jalen Walthall and Roy Alexander. Incarnate Word's offense will be the difference in this matchup, creating too many explosive plays for the Colonels' defense.
Prediction: Incarnate Word (27-20)
No. 2 North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Kickoff: 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Southern Illinois has battled injuries this season but will be forced to start third-string quarterback Jake Curry. It will be Curry's first career start as he is tasked with ending the Salukis' three-game losing streak. North Dakota State's Cam Miller left last week with an ankle injury but is expected to be available.
Miller is playing at an elite level this season, throwing over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns with zero turnovers. He has also recorded six rushing touchdowns, ranking third on the team with 229 rushing yards. Freshman CharMar Brown leads the Bison with 449 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
The Salukis have struggled defensively, allowing over 450 yards per game and 35.2 points per game. After a solid start to the season, Southern Illinois' front seven has failed to record a sack in back-to-back games. Linebacker Ben Bogle leads the defense with 47 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
These two programs are trending in opposite directions, which should lead to another dominant performance from the Bison. The Salukis have struggled to establish the run and will face an experienced North Dakota State front seven this weekend. Miller and the Bison offense will be too much for a struggling Southern Illinois defense. It will be another impressive win for the Bison ahead of a massive matchup against South Dakota State next weekend.
Prediction: North Dakota State (42-14)
Stephen F. Austin at No. 22 Lamar
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
After a ranked win over Weber State, Lamar vaulted into the FCS Top 25 but has failed to impress over the past two weeks. Stephen F. Austin seems to have found its stride in back-to-back wins since an early season loss to McNeese.
The Lumberjacks have been balanced offensively, but it all starts with the rushing attack. Qualan Jones leads the team with 459 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Jaylen Jenkins has rushed for over 300 yards. The Cardinals have allowed over 200 rushing yards in three of their first five games, making this a key matchup to watch.
Running back Khalan Griffin ranks second in the Southland with 555 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Injuries have limited quarterback Robert Coleman, but he returned last week after missing the Texas Southern game. The Lumberjacks have done an excellent job generating negative plays, recording ten or more tackles for loss in three games this season.
Momentum plays a large part in college football and Stephen F. Austin seems to be playing its best football right now. The Lumberjacks should be able to establish the run, creating opportunities for Sam Vidlak to push the ball downfield. Griffin will have another solid game on the ground, but the Cardinals have lacked balance, giving the Lumberjacks a massive conference win.
Prediction: Stephen F. Austin (34-27)
Other Week 7 FCS Predictions:
No. 1 South Dakota State 45, Youngstown State 14
No. 4 South Dakota 37, Northern Iowa 10
No. 8 Mercer 24, Princeton 7
No. 11 SEMO 34, Tennessee Tech 17
No. 18 Sacramento State 42, Eastern Washington 34
No. 19 Rhode Island 23, Brown 20
No. 23 Chattanooga 24, Furman 21
