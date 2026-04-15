There has been plenty of conversation about which playoff teams from last season could take the next step in 2026, but what about teams that missed the postseason that have a chance to really make a postseason push next season?

I wanted to take a look at five teams that missed the FCS Playoffs in 2025 but are primed to make a postseason run next season as potential dark horses. Two of the teams below have already been identified as sleepers this offseason, which has raised the level of expectations for them, but I wanted to highlight three other long shots that are possibly being overlooked in this conversation.

Below are five teams that could shake up the FCS Playoff picture in 2026.

Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois quarterback DJ Williams (1) | SIU Athletics

The Salukis had playoff expectations entering 2025, but fell short, finishing 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the MVFC. Their last playoff appearance came in 2023, in which they fell to Idaho in the second round. I expect the preseason expectations to remain high, but it's time for the Salukis to show they are real contenders in the MVFC.

DJ Williams announcing his return for next season only amplified the pressure for the Salukis. He's one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the subdivision, finishing with 2,846 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 847 rushing yards, and 18 rushing TDs. He has all the tools to turn this team into a dark-horse contender in 2026.

Southern Illinois did an excellent job of bringing in weapons for the Williams, adding proven players like Allen Middleton and Markell Quick at wide receivers. The Salukis also return two of their top running backs in Edward Robinson and Chandler Chapman. This offense could be electric once again, but this whole conversation may hinge on how much the defense improves in 2026.

The Salukis allowed 46 points per game in their 4 FCS losses, all of which came against playoff teams, but it's still something that needs to be corrected if this team is going to make a postseason run. They return 7 significant contributors, including three key pieces in the secondary, but they did an excellent job in adding potential starters from the transfer portal.

If the defense can take a step forward, Southern Illinois has all the pieces to make a return to the FCS Playoffs. I think the schedule sets up nicely with a manageable non-conference slate, along with home games against SDSU, Youngstown State, and Illinois State.

Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Govs are looking to make their first FCS Playoff appearance since 2023. Last season, they were one of the last four teams on the outside looking in despite a thrilling overtime battle with Tarleton State in the season finale.

Even without a postseason appearance, the Govs made huge strides in the second season under head coach Jeff Faris. Austin Peay defeated an FBS opponent (Middle Tennessee State) and made a jump from 4 wins to 7 wins in 2025. It has set the stage for the program to take the next step and become a legit contender to win the UAC next season.

A lot of the offseason hype surrounding this team has to do with the return of All-American quarterback Chris Parson. He exploded onto the scene after transferring in from Mississippi State, finishing with 3,003 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 743 rushing yards, and 14 rushing TDs. Parson appeared to really find his stride about Week 4, which is why many people see an even bigger 2026 campaign from the former 4-star recruit.

Even outside of Parson's return, the Govs are expected to return 18 significant contributors from last season. Faris and his staff also signed one of the best transfer portal classes in the FCS, adding multiple instant-impact contributors to next season's roster. The Govs did an excellent job adding talent to the defensive side of the ball, including Youngstown State CB Justin Wimpye and Charleston Southern EDGE David Portu.

Idaho State

Idaho State running back Dason Brooks (28) | Idaho State Athletics

It's been over 40 years since Idaho State has made a postseason appearance. Streaks were meant to be broken, and that's what head coach Cody Hawkins has been building towards over his first three seasons.

The Bengals finished 6-6 overall, but were 5-3 in the Big Sky, including a one-score loss to Montana. They competed well against nearly everyone outside of Montana State, which showed the progress that has been made in Pocatello. They almost pulled off an upset over UNLV in Week 0, falling 38-31 after leading by 7 points in the fourth quarter.

Idaho State is projected to return over 20 significant contributors from last season's roster, including quarterback Jordan Cooke, All-Big Sky offensive tackle Stryker Rashid, and All-Big Sky running back Dason Brooks. The defense was young last season, but will have 12 key players returning for the 2026 season, along with some key transfer portal additions.

This offense can be elite behind Cooke, along with one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the country. The Bengals brought back All-American Chedon James, who led the FCS in receptions in 2023. They also added Eli Aragon, Anthony Flores, and Amare Ary, who all had significant production at their previous programs.

If the defense can be above average, there's a really good chance the Bengals could be a dark horse in the FCS Playoff race.

Stony Brook

Stony Brook quarterback Quinn Boyd (10) | Stony Brook Athletics

Stony Brook hasn't made a postseason appearance since 2018, but things have continued to trend in the right direction under head coach Billy Cosh.

In his first season, the Seawolves went from a 1-win team to an 8-win team, the biggest turnaround in FCS football that year. Last season, a difficult conference schedule and quarterback play kept the Seawolves from competing near the top of CAA, finishing 6-6 in Cosh's second season.

The biggest difference in Year 3 will be the emergence of quarterback Quinn Boyd. Boyd stepped into the starting role in Week 9 and really flashed as a redshirt freshman, posting 1,457 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 0 INTs, and 2 rushing TDs. He led the Seawolves to 3 conference wins and a near-upset over Villanova, which ended up making a run to the semifinals.

Conference realignment has also decimated the CAA's depth, which created a void for a team like Stony Brook to emerge as a real contender for the conference's autobid. Outside of Rhode Island, there's a real opportunity for the Seawolves to make a push to be one of the Top 3 teams in the CAA. It's the next logical step for a program that has done an excellent job at rebuilding over the past two seasons.

Furman

Furman head coach Clay Hendrix | JOSH MORGAN/Staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Furman has remained committed to building through the high school ranks, which has led to an interesting cycle for the Paladins. They'll be contenders for 1-2 seasons, then enter a rebuild phase for the next 1-2 seasons, and then the cycle repeats. After missing the playoffs for the past two years, the Paladins are ready for another run at the postseason in 2026.

This team has been extremely young over the past two years, but it has set the stage for the Paladins to return 12 significant contributors on defense for next season. That includes Buck Buchanan Award finalist Joshua Stoneking, who had 23 TFLs and 14.5 sacks in 2025. Seven players played over 400 snaps last season, which doesn't even include the players they added through the portal who have starting experience elsewhere.

Offensively, there will be a ton of new starters, but the Paladins have a bunch of young talent ready to step into those roles. Most importantly, the Paladins potentially found their new starting quarterback in Connor Ackerley from Western New Mexico. He was the LSC Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, throwing for 2,999 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The SoCon race is projected to be wide open, with most of the top contenders facing major offseason question marks. There's also the addition of Tennessee Tech, which could easily win the conference in its first season. Regardless, the Paladins have a real chance to play a factor in the playoff race next season.

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