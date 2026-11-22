2026 FCS Playoffs: Official Bracket, Schedule, Scores
In this story:
The 2026 FCS playoff bracket is set. Below are the seeds, bubble teams, and the official bracket.
The information below will be updated after each round with the final scores and new matchups.
Auto-Bids:
- Big Sky: Montana State (11-1)
- CAA: Monmouth (9-3)
- Ivy League: Harvard (8-2)
- MVFC: South Dakota State (10-2)
- NEC: Long Island (5-7)
- OVC: Western Illinois (8-4)
- Patriot League: Lehigh (10-2)
- Pioneer League: Dayton (10-1)
- SoCon: Mercer (10-2)
- Southland: Lamar (10-2)
- UAC: Tarleton State (12-0)
Seeds:
Top 8 Seeds (First-Round Bye):
1. Montana State (11-1, 8-1 Big Sky)
2. Tarleton State (12-0, 7-0 UAC)
3. South Dakota State (10-2, 7-1 MVFC)
4. Lamar (10-2, 8-1 SLC)
5. Stephen F. Austin (11-1, 8-1 SLC)
6. Youngstown State (8-3, 6-2 MVFC)
7. South Dakota (9-3, 6-2 MVFC)
8. Mercer (10-2, 7-1 SoCon)
Seeds 9-16 (First-Round Hosts):
9. North Dakota (8-4, 5-3 MVFC)
10. Northern Arizona (9-3, 7-2 Big Sky)
11. Tennessee Tech (9-3, 6-2 SoCon)
12. Lehigh (10-2, 8-1 Patriot)
13. Illinois State (8-4, 4-4 MVFC)
14. Weber State (8-4, 7-2 Big Sky)
15. Montana (8-4, 6-3 Big Sky)
16. Monmouth (9-3, 8-0 CAA)
Bubble Teams:
Last Four Teams In:
- Austin Peay
- Idaho State
- UAlbany
- Incarnate Word
First Three Teams Out:
- Bryant
- UC Davis
- North Alabama
First-Round Matchups:
Harvard at No. 16 seed Monmouth (Winner at No. 1 seed Montana State)
Idaho State at No. 9 seed North Dakota (Winner at No. 8 seed Mercer)
UAlbany at No. 12 seed Lehigh (Winner at No. 5 seed Stephen F. Austin)
Austin Peay at No. 13 seed Illinois State (Winner at No. 4 seed Lamar)
Western Illinois at No. 14 seed Weber State (Winner at No. 3 seed South Dakota State)
Dayton at No. 11 seed Tennessee Tech (Winner at No. 6 seed Youngstown State)
Long Island at No. 10 seed Northern Arizona (Winner at No. 7 seed South Dakota)
Incarnate Word at No. 15 seed Montana (Winner at No. 2 seed Tarleton State)
2026 FCS Playoff Bracket:
2026 FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 29
Second Round: Dec. 5
Quarterfinals: Dec. 11-12
Semifinals: Dec. 19
FCS National Championship: Jan. 11, 2027 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell