The 2026 FCS playoff bracket is set. Below are the seeds, bubble teams, and the official bracket.

The information below will be updated after each round with the final scores and new matchups.

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Big Sky: Montana State (11-1)

Montana State (11-1) CAA: Monmouth (9-3)

Monmouth (9-3) Ivy League: Harvard (8-2)

Harvard (8-2) MVFC: South Dakota State (10-2)

South Dakota State (10-2) NEC: Long Island (5-7)

Long Island (5-7) OVC: Western Illinois (8-4)

Western Illinois (8-4) Patriot League: Lehigh (10-2)

Lehigh (10-2) Pioneer League: Dayton (10-1)

Dayton (10-1) SoCon: Mercer (10-2)

Mercer (10-2) Southland: Lamar (10-2)

Lamar (10-2) UAC: Tarleton State (12-0)

Seeds:

Top 8 Seeds (First-Round Bye):

1. Montana State (11-1, 8-1 Big Sky)

2. Tarleton State (12-0, 7-0 UAC)

3. South Dakota State (10-2, 7-1 MVFC)

4. Lamar (10-2, 8-1 SLC)

5. Stephen F. Austin (11-1, 8-1 SLC)

6. Youngstown State (8-3, 6-2 MVFC)

7. South Dakota (9-3, 6-2 MVFC)

8. Mercer (10-2, 7-1 SoCon)

Seeds 9-16 (First-Round Hosts):

9. North Dakota (8-4, 5-3 MVFC)

10. Northern Arizona (9-3, 7-2 Big Sky)

11. Tennessee Tech (9-3, 6-2 SoCon)

12. Lehigh (10-2, 8-1 Patriot)

13. Illinois State (8-4, 4-4 MVFC)

14. Weber State (8-4, 7-2 Big Sky)

15. Montana (8-4, 6-3 Big Sky)

16. Monmouth (9-3, 8-0 CAA)

Bubble Teams:

Last Four Teams In:

- Austin Peay

- Idaho State

- UAlbany

- Incarnate Word

First Three Teams Out:

- Bryant

- UC Davis

- North Alabama

First-Round Matchups:

Harvard at No. 16 seed Monmouth (Winner at No. 1 seed Montana State)

Idaho State at No. 9 seed North Dakota (Winner at No. 8 seed Mercer)

UAlbany at No. 12 seed Lehigh (Winner at No. 5 seed Stephen F. Austin)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Austin Peay at No. 13 seed Illinois State (Winner at No. 4 seed Lamar)

Western Illinois at No. 14 seed Weber State (Winner at No. 3 seed South Dakota State)

Dayton at No. 11 seed Tennessee Tech (Winner at No. 6 seed Youngstown State)

Long Island at No. 10 seed Northern Arizona (Winner at No. 7 seed South Dakota)

Incarnate Word at No. 15 seed Montana (Winner at No. 2 seed Tarleton State)

2026 FCS Playoff Bracket:

The official 2026 FCS Playoff bracket | Zach McKinnell (Made with Redshirt Sports)

2026 FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 29

Second Round: Dec. 5

Quarterfinals: Dec. 11-12

Semifinals: Dec. 19

FCS National Championship: Jan. 11, 2027 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

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