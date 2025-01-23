FCS Football: FCS Teams That Exceeded Expectations In 2024
The 2024 college football season has officially ended, and the focus has shifted to the NFL Draft and preparation for spring practices. Before flipping the page to the offseason and projecting next season, we look at some teams that exceeded preseason expectations last season.
These teams were overlooked in the preseason rankings and projections but ended the season with plenty of success on the field. Below are seven FCS teams that exceeded expectations during the 2024 season.
Mercer (11-3, 7-1 SoCon)
Mercer made history in 2023, making the program's first appearance in the FCS Playoffs. Despite this, the departure of head coach Drew Cronic and multiple offensive playmakers raised questions about Mercer's potential this season. Head coach Mike Jacobs wasted no time making an immediate impact as the Bears, starting 6-0 behind the most dominant defense in the nation. The Bears finished 11-3 (10-2 vs. FCS) and won the first outright SoCon title in program history.
The Bears ranked No. 1 nationally in tackles for loss (114), sacks (46), and interceptions (25). Myles Redding and TJ Moore both earned All-American honors, while Moore finished No. 2 in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award. Andrew Zock earned Freshman All-American honors, leading the Bears with 15 quarterback hurries. Running back Dwayne McGee led the Bears with 1,191 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Stony Brook (8-4, 5-3 CAA)
In one of the most remarkable rebuilds of the season, first-year head coach Billy Cosh led the Seawolves to their first winning season since 2018. Stony Brook was projected to finish last in the CAA Preseason Coaches Poll after an 0-10 record last season. Cosh was named the AFCA FCS Coach of the Year and the CAA Coach of the Year.
Running back Roland Dempster earned FCS All-American honors, leading the Seawolves with 1,332 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, the Seawolves held opponents to 24 points per game, a massive improvement from the 39.2 points per game in 2023. The Seawolves were in contention for an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs, but back-to-back losses to end the season kept them on the outside looking in. It was still one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football.
Tennessee State (9-4, 6-2 Big South-OVC)
Expectations were starting to build for head coach Eddie George, who led the Tigers to a breakout season in the Big South-OVC. The Tigers won seven of their last eight regular season games to secure their first at-large bid in the FCS Playoffs since 2013. Tennessee State earned a share of the Big South-OVC title, the program's first conference championship since 1999.
Quarterback Draylen Ellis had an outstanding season, leading the Tigers with 3,029 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Karate Brenson put together a breakout season with 1,006 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Linebacker Sanders Ellis earned Freshman All-American honors, while defensive back Boogie Trotter had an All-American season for the Tigers.
Abilene Christian (9-5, 7-1 UAC)
The Wildcats received zero first-place votes in the preseason UAC poll and FCS Top 25 but soared into the spotlight after an impressive win over Central Arkansas. It was a historic season for Abilene Christian, as the team won its first outright conference title since moving to the FCS level and made the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.
It all started with an explosive offense led by All-American quarterback Maverick McIvor and running back Sam Hicks. Blayne Taylor and Nehemiah Martinez I surpassed the 1,000-yard mark receiving, while Hicks and running back Isaiah Johnson combined for 25 rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats dominated Northern Arizona in the first round of the FCS Playoffs before falling to North Dakota State in the second round.
South Carolina State (9-3, 5-0 MEAC)
Head coach Chennis Berry was tasked with replacing legendary head coach Buddy Pough but found instant success with the Bulldogs. Despite a tough 1-2 start, the Bulldogs won eight consecutive games to secure the MEAC championship for the second time since 2021. The Bulldogs were voted No. 4 in the preseason MEAC poll after back-to-back losing seasons but made the second Celebration Bowl appearance in program history.
Quarterback Eric Phoenix was named the HBCU+ National Player of the Year, leading the Bulldogs with 2,603 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Caden High had a breakout season with 908 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ashaad Hall (14 TFLs, 11 sacks) and Jayden Broughton (14 TFLs, 8.5 sacks) ranked among the best pass rushers in the nation.
UC Davis (11-3, 7-1 Big Sky)
The Aggies had reasonable expectations entering the season, but nobody predicted they would win a Division I program record 11 games under first-year head coach Tim Plough. UC Davis won 10 of its last 11 regular-season games, including nine consecutive from Week 3 to Week 12. The Aggies advanced to the quarterfinals for only the second time in program history, defeating Illinois State in the second round.
Running back Lan Larison was a superstar for the Aggies, leading the team with 1,465 rushing yards, 847 receiving yards, and 23 total touchdowns. Miles Hastings earned FCS All-American honors, posting a career-high 4,493 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. Linebacker David Meyer had a breakout season, earning All-American honors and was named a Buck Buchanan Award finalist.
Lehigh (9-4, 5-1 Patriot)
Despite being voted No. 6 in the preseason Patriot League poll, Lehigh exceeded all expectations and won the Patriot League for the first time since 2017. The Mountain Hawks defeated Richmond in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, the program's first postseason victory since 2011. After a 2-9 season last year, Lehigh's seven-win improvement is the second-largest turnaround in the FCS.
Running back Luke Yoder had an outstanding season, posting 1,014 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Jaden Green earned Freshman All-American honors after rushing for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns. TJ Burke and Matt Spatny combined for 22 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks, while Nick Peltekian led the team with four interceptions.
