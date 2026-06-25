2026 OVC Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

The start of the 2026 college football season is less than 70 days away, meaning that preview season remains in full swing here at FCS Football Central.

We continue our FCS conference previews with a deep dive into the OVC, which will be one of the most intriguing conference races in the country after Tennessee Tech's departure to the SoCon. UT Martin, SEMO, and Gardner-Webb will look to reclaim the throne, while new contenders like Lindenwood and Western Illinois look to emerge as the new favorites in the conference.

Returning players who played over 200 snaps last season were classified as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap count data was collected from Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth team breakdowns, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season in August.

Below is a complete preview of the OVC ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts about the conference.

Note: All the data below is based on available spring/summer rosters, as of June 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after hitting the portal, players missing on the roster, or a multitude of other factors.

Charleston Southern

2025 Record: 5-7 (4-4 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Gabe Giardina (4th season, 10-25)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 14

Projected SOS: 69th

Key Returners:



Steve Zayachkowsky (LB): 109 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR



Anthony Paulk (CB): 33 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 7 PBUs, 2 FFs



Jayden Hancock (CB): 18 total tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PBUs



Mekhi Campfield (WR): 32 receptions, 418 receiving yards, 13.1 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Hakeem Watts (RB): 85 carries, 450 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 3 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (5)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (1)

- CB (3)

- S (4)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- KD Dorsey (Georgia Southern, WR)

- Dylan Mullins (Liberty, S)

- Joshua Modupe (Benedict, LB)

- Dwayne Wright (Newberry, RB)

- Jackson Moseley (Lenoir-Rhyne, TE)

- Kordell Lewis (Glenville State, WR)

- Brendan Rolle (Clark Atlanta, OL)

- Kendrick Clark (Austin Peay, CB)

Eastern Illinois

2025 Record: 3-9 (2-6 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Chris Wilkerson (5th season, 16-30)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 31st

Key Returners:



Ja'Wuan Nickson (LB): 95 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR



Charles Kellom (RB): 191 carries, 711 rushing yards, 3.7 YPC, 3 rushing TDs



Saipeti Maiava Jr. (S): 60 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 PBU, 1 FR



Kaleb Lyons (CB): 30 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs



Trevon Piggee (DT): 26 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (2)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jaden Jude (Nebraska-Kearney, WR)

- Antonie De Lau (Delaware State, OL)

- Nasir Maryland (Merrimack, DB)

- Premiere Whitley (Prairie View A&M, DL)

- Lonnie Burt (Portland State, LB)

- Jeremiah Salem (Eastern Michigan, QB)

- Cole Roberson (Jacksonville State, OL)

- Adam Kaminski (Central Michigan, DL)

- Dajon Doss (Arkansas-Monticello, LB)

- Samuel Gonzalez (MidAmerica Nazarene, WR)

- Mafileo Tupou (Adams State, LB)

Gardner-Webb

2025 Record: 7-5 (5-3 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Kris McCullough (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 5

Projected SOS: 38th

Key Returners:



Cole Pennington (QB): 61% comp, 1,601 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 1 rushing TD



Carson Gresock (RB): 120 carries, 798 rushing yards, 6.7 YPC, 14 rushing TDs



Cahari Haynes (LB): 78 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF



Josiah Harris (S): 57 total tackles, 1 TFL, 5 INTs, 8 PBUs



Trey Weems (EDGE): 28 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (1)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- CB (0)

- S (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jabari Edwards (West Florida, OL)

- Tye Holsey (Delta State, DB)

- Preston Hamilton (East Texas A&M, DT)

- Tae'Shaun Johnson (Hampton, WR)

- Montez Green (Morehead State, WR)

- Renardo Lewis (Stetson, DT)

- Graysen Riffe (Eastern Kentucky, OL)

- Maika Finau (Lindenwood, DL)

- Tre Yanez (UTPB, LB)

- Jamarion Ravenell (UTPB, S)

- Ty Sanders (Appalachian State, DB)

- AJ Mebane (Appalachian State, DL)

- Brian Green Jr. (Georgia Southern, WR)

- Randy Young (Marshall, RB)

Lindenwood

2025 Record: 6-6 (5-3 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Jed Stugart (9th season, 44-39)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 76th

Key Returners:



Jalen Smith (WR): 40 receptions, 771 receiving yards, 19.3 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Jared Rhodes (RB): 129 carries, 620 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 7 rushing TDs



Steve Hall (RB): 137 carries, 612 rushing yards, 4.5 YPC, 8 rushing TDs



Jacob Waller (LB): 89 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Sam Owens (CB): 40 total tackles, 1 INT, 6 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- CB (1)

- S (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Trent VanBoening (Penn, OL)

- Jahiem Williams (South Dakota, DB)

- King Smith (Eastern Illinois, DT)

- Jed West (Campbell, QB)

- Jalon Jones (Ball State, DB)

- Aiden Howard (Miami (OH), OL)

- Keshawn Lyons (Northern Illinois, CB)

- Isaac Edwards (Missouri Southern, DB)

SEMO

2025 Record: 4-8 (3-5 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Tom Matukewicz (13th season, 66-68)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 12

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 46th

Key Returners:



Johnny Weber (QB): 59% comp, 1,110 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 5 INTs



Adrian Patterson (CB): 39 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 7 PBUs, 2 FFs



McCoy Casey (EDGE): 48 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR (2024 stats, missed 2025 with an injury)



David Jones (CB): 28 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 5 PBUs



Cole Dutkovich (LB): 38 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (1)

- TE (2)

- OL (6)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- CB (2)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Chance Wilson (Montana State, QB)

- John Anthony (Lindenwood, WR)

- EJ Fisk (Utah State, CB)

- Tyrell Reed (ULM, RB)

- Clayton Leonard (Illinois, LB)

- Josh Stone (Arkansas State, DB)

- Terrelle Elmore (Eastern Michigan, LB)

- Khyair Spain (Memphis, RB)

- Delano Brown (UConn, DT)

- Toby Moore (UNLV, OL)

Tennessee State

2025 Record: 2-10 (0-8 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow (2nd season, 2-10)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 83rd

Key Returners:



Byron Davis (CB): 37 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs, 1 FF



Sammy Taylor (LB): 51 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF



Jaylon Price (EDGE): 25 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 PBUs



Zack Simmons-Brown (RB): 101 carries, 456 rushing yards, 4.5 YPC, 2 rushing TDs



Syncere Safeeullah (S): 17 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 2 FRs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- CB (2)

- S (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Daylin Lee (WSSU, QB)

- Richard Garrett (Western Carolina, DE)

- Dashawn Carter (Youngstown State, DL)

- Lookman Balogun (Southern Utah, OL)

- Donovan Thompson (Campbell, OL)

- Jaden Holloway (Lincoln-MO, WR)

- Justin Logan (Arkansas, LB)

- Tre Berry (Minnesota, RB)

- Carlos Orr-Gillespie (Utah State, WR)

UT Martin

2025 Record: 6-6 (6-2 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Jason Simpson (21st season, 130-98)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 3

Projected SOS: 51st

Key Returners:



Chris Franklin (RB): 89 carries, 450 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 3 rushing TDs



LaMarion Pierce (CB): 39 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs



Phaizon Wilson (WR): 35 receptions, 450 receiving yards, 12.9 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Zamaryion Farmer-McCoy (S): 39 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Joel Castleberry (S): 34 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (1)

- TE (0)

- OL (3)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (0)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Anton Pierce (Arkansas, DB)

- Jamarcus Smith (Illinois State, LB)

- Louis English (VMI, DB)

- Reggie Allen Jr. (Bryant, LB)

- Jordan Allen (McNeese, EDGE)

- Rasheen Duncan (Morgan State, DL)

- Greg Ard (Boise State, RB)

- Jamauri Brice (Georgia Tech, WR)

- Gabriel Cepicky (Memphis, LB)

- Travis Gray (New Mexico, OL)

- Malik Brown (Bethel, EDGE)

- Kaleb Washington (WSSU, WR)

- Wendell Smith (Wayne State, CB)

- Brylan Jordan (Bethel, LB)

- Kennarius Chandler (Olivet Nazarene, EDGE)

Western Illinois

2025 Record: 4-8 (3-5 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Joe Davis (3rd season, 8-16)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 78th

Key Returners:



Cason Carswell (QB): 61% comp, 2,054 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 1 rushing TD



Christian Anaya (WR): 44 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 10.4 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Don Paul Keith (CB): 35 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 7 PBUs



Jalen Nicolas (EDGE): 21 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU



Aa'zoriyon Bonner (S): 39 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 QBHs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (1)

- TE (0)

- OL (6)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (0)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Christian Garrett (Delaware State, DB)

- Kennedy McGill (Central Washington, QB)

- Anthony Stribling (Seton Hall, LB)

- Jouvenson Romulus (Wagner, DB)

- Josh Robinson (Lamar, RB)

- Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Wofford, RB)

- Cidney Johnson (Merrimack, DL)

- Devon Anderson (CCSU, LB)

- Israel Hiraldo (Post, WR)

- Chance Harrison (Colorado State, DB)

- Nick Reinicke (Iowa State, LB)

Projected Order of Finish

1. UT Martin

2. SEMO

3. Lindenwood

T4. Gardner-Webb

T4. Western Illinois

6. Charleston Southern

7. Tennessee State

8. Eastern Illinois

Analysis:

Zach McKinnell: In my opinion, this will be one of the most intriguing conference races in the country next season. There are at least five teams that I think have a realistic shot at winning at least a share of the conference, but I'm going to stick with UT Martin as my projected champion.

No other team in this conference has shown the consistency and reached the heights that the Skyhawks have under head coach Jason Simpson. This program won a share of this conference in 4 consecutive seasons from 2021-24, plus finished 2nd last season despite it being a real rebuild year. I trust this staff brought in enough talent to reload, but I don't think it will be an easy path.

SEMO and Lindenwood both have the talent to make a real run at the conference crown. The Redhawks have the most returning offensive talent in the OVC, along with a solid core of defensive contributors. I like the returning defensive talent for Lindenwood, but I think the question mark at quarterback is too big to trust them right now, especially without a proven leader to turn to in the QB room.

As for Gardner-Webb, the foundation is there for a big season in Year 1 of the Kris McCullough era. If Pennington can take a real step forward at quarterback, the Runnin' Bulldogs can make some noise in 2026. I also think Charleston Southern could be an intriguing team if the offense can match the production of the defense, which has been this team's downfall the past two years.

One of my bold predictions for 2026 is that Western Illinois emerges as a real threat to win the OVC. I love what the Leathernecks brought in from the portal, including WR Israel Hiraldo and LB Anthony Stribling. This staff has done an excellent job at building this roster from one of the worst in the FCS, but now it's time to show that it can translate to wins on the field.

The real x-factor is quarterback, where this team could have two of the most talented signal-callers in the conference. Cason Carswell was the OVC-Big South Freshman of the Year, plus LSC Offensive Player of the Year Kennedy McGill transfers in from Central Washington. It's a crucial year for head coach Joe Davis, but if the defense can improve, this team has the talent to turn some heads.

I also expect Tennessee State to have a much better team than a year ago. The Tigers finished winless in the conference last season, but head coach Reggie Barlow made big strides in improving the roster, which should pay off on the field. Eastern Illinois looks to rebound from back-to-back 3-9 seasons, but will need to be way more consistent on offense after an abysmal end to the 2025 season.

Timothy Rosario: With Tennessee Tech's move to the SoCon, it leaves a real gap at the top of the league. Historically, UT Martin and SEMO have been the teams at the top, and are the easiest programs to trust. I think this is one of the conferences where we get a real surprise champion, with arguments to be made for several teams.

I'm going to stick with UT Martin as my pick to win the conference, even though the Skyhawks will have to replace a ton of talent defensively. Regardless, I still trust head coach Jason Simpson to get this done. The Skyhawks improved dramatically as the season went on in 2025, and they don't have a juggernaut in their way this season.

Lindenwood is my surprise dark horse pick to make a big push in the standings. They need to figure out who will be the starting quarterback, but the rest of the offense looks great on paper. This program has some of the best skill players in the conference, along with one of the most experienced offensive lines.

SEMO only won 4 games last season, but if history tells us anything, the Redhawks are due for a bounce back in 2026. I'm curious about the quarterback situation with returning starter Johnny Weber, but they also brought in Montana State transfer Chance Wilson. The Redhawks also have one of the best returning players in the conference in McCoy Casey.

Gardner-Webb has an excellent duo at quarterback and running back with Carson Gresock and Cole Pennington. The rest of the team has a ton of question marks, which leaves me uncertain about them. Charleston Southern will be tough defensively, Western Illinois has an intriguing transfer class coming in, and Tennessee State has progressively gotten much better under head coach Reggie Barlow.

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