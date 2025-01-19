Report: Chicago Bears Interviewing Tennessee State's Eddie George For Head Coach Position
Tennessee State's Eddie George will reportedly interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the news on Saturday night.
"The Chicago Bears, who I know Ben Johnson's on their list, here's a surprise candidate that they are interviewing tomorrow... Eddie George," Glazer said on the NFL on FOX postgame show. "How about that? He was the head coach at Tennessee State the last four years. Was the Coach of the Year in his conference, won his conference. They will interview him tomorrow morning."
George has helped rebuild Tennessee State into a contender in the Big South-OVC, including winning a share of the conference championship this past season.
The Tigers finished 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC), securing a spot in the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013 and the program's first conference title since 1999. However, the Tigers lost to Montana in the first round of the playoffs.
Over his four seasons with the Tigers, George is 24-22 overall and 13-12 in conference play. He was named the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year and finished second for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top coach at the FCS level.
The legendary Ohio State running back was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He finished his collegiate career with 3,768 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. He won the 1995 Heisman Trophy and was selected by the Houston Oilers with the 14th overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 after only three seasons. He was 14-32 overall and became Chicago's first head coach to be fired mid-season. The franchise lost six consecutive games ahead of his firing, which included multiple questionable coaching decisions from Eberflus.
The Bears have reportedly interviewed at least 15 candidates throughout the search process.
