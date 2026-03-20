FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Rhode Island Targets 3-Star OL, Multiple 2027 Standouts Receive Offers

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With recruits going to spring practice and junior days, offers are going out fast. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

Robert Payne | 2027 | OL | 6'5" 315 lbs | Liberty Christian Academy | Lynchburg, VA



247Sports Composite: 3-star (No. 940 Nat | No. 60 IOL | No. 19 VA)

Payne, who is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, received his latest offer from Rhode Island on March 14 after he spoke with assistant offensive line coach Sebastian Delasoudas.

“Coach Delasoudas called me and told me about the offer, as well as the school and the football program. I'm grateful for every opportunity and conversation with every coach. I'm working hard this offseason to be ready for my senior year. I've also applied to graduate early and finish my senior year in December,” Payne said.

He also has offers from Old Dominion, Marshall, Campbell, Oklahoma State, Mercer, and UMass.

Later this spring, he has visits planned to Marshall, Campbell, Oklahoma State, NC State, Mercer, Richmond, Liberty, Virginia, Penn State, UMass, and Wofford.

Grateful to receive another D1 offer from the University of Rhode Island @RhodyFootball!! Thank you to Coach @CoachDelasoudas for the call and the opportunity. @Drake_Jackson52, I look forward to the visit! #AGTG@LCABulldogsFB @McCrayStrength @LoganTillman @LCA_Athletics… pic.twitter.com/WlR0IpVPLZ — Robert Payne 3 ⭐️ IOL 2027 (@robertpayne2027) March 15, 2026

Tymon Meeks | 2027 | DL | 6'0" 265 lbs | Aledo High School | Aledo, TX

Meeks has 18 offers and added his latest offer from Incarnate Word on Monday after he spoke with Cardinals defensive line Ashaad Mabry.

“Coach Mabry called me, and he said, 'I’m just catching up on the recruiting here at UIW, and wanted you to know we are offering you, and wanted to start building and nurturing a relationship with you.” Then he shared some life experiences with me, which I always enjoy those conversations. since they have been where I’m trying to get,” Meeks said.

He had an incredible 2025 season for the Bearcats, finishing with 94 tackles, 32 quarterback pressures, 27 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He was named an All-District 3-5A First Team and Padilla Poll Second Team All-State selection.

In addition to the Cardinals, he also has offers from Colorado, Miami (FL), New Mexico, Sam Houston State, UNLV, UTSA, UTEP, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Coastal Carolina, UCLA, Stephen F. Austin, Oregon State, Duke, Georgetown, San Diego State, and East Carolina.

Meeks will be taking visits to Coastal Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Oregon State, New Mexico State, UNLV, and Stephen F Austin later this spring.

Griffin Benke | 2027 | DE | 6'6" 235 lbs | Highlands High School | Fort Thomas, KY

Benke has seen his recruitment pick up over the past few weeks, and he added his latest offer from Cornell on Tuesday.

“I have been having calls with Coach Cole Smith over the last couple of months, and he called me last night to tell me about the offer. I also heard from Coach Bhakta (Defensive line coach Satyen Bhakta) this morning,” Benke said.

Last season, he finished with 39 Tackles, 35 pressures, 17 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for the Bluebirds. He also has offers from Lindenwood, Eastern Kentucky, Michigan State, Army, Air Force, Navy, and Middle Tennessee.

Benke has a busy spring ahead of him as he will be visiting Virginia, Navy, Louisville, Michigan State, Michigan, and Army.

Larenzz Pratt | 2027 | CB | 6'0" 170 lbs | Bradford High School | Kenosha, WI

Pratt received his latest offer from Illinois State on Tuesday, on campus for a spring practice, and met with Redbirds' head coach Brock Spack and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Niekamp.

“My visit was great, especially receiving an offer from Coach Spack and Coach Niekamp. There was a lot of love shown towards my family and me. I really enjoyed getting to know about their football program,” Pratt said.

Last season, he was named a First Team All-Conference wide receiver and defensive back, and All-County Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 22 tackles, four interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

Pratt also has offers from South Dakota State, Wake Forest, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), and South Dakota.

After a great spring practice and conversation with @Coach_Spack and @CoachNiekamp I am blessed to receive my 6th division 1 offer from Illinois State University!!@CoachBarro @Rich_DBs @CoachSMorris @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/yjwvjzGTfq — Larenzz Pratt (@LarenzzP) March 17, 2026

Re’Aire Washington | 2027 | ATH | 6'0" 180 lbs | Omaha North High School | Omaha, NE

Washington picked up his latest offer from Lindenwood on Tuesday after he spoke with Lions defensive backs coach Bryan Baldwin.

“I talked to Coach BB, and he told me that I had an offer from them. My recruitment is going well, I am just taking things one day at a time,” Washington said.

Last season, he finished with 25 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a tackle for a loss, while adding eight receptions fr 146 yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Vikings. Washington also has offers from South Dakota, North Dakota State, and Division II Wayne State.

Washington will be visiting North Dakota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State in April.

Tomi Ajao | 2027 | ATH | 6'5" 225 lbs | Hightower High School | Missouri City, TX

Ajao added offers from Penn and Harvard on Monday, after speaking with the head coaches of both programs, Rick Santos of the Quakers and Andrew Aurich of the Crimson.

“Coach Santos called, and he told me that he loved my film and said I would be a great fit in the Penn program,” Ajao said. “With Harvard, I had been in contact with Coach Aurich until he called and offered me.”

Ajao finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles, 20 pressures, 16 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and a forced fumble. He also has offers from Delaware State and Texas State.

Frederick Jackson | 2027 | ATH | 5'10" 165 lbs | Fort Myers High School | Fort Myers, FL

Jackson received his first Division I offer from Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday after he spoke with running backs coach Pat Brown.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Brown, who told me how he loved my film and my speed, and how that was something they could use in their offense,” Jackson said.

Last season, he finished with 37 receptions for 605 yards and seven touchdowns for the Green Wave. He is also hearing from Western Kentucky, Towson, Cornell, Florida A&M, Miami, Florida International, and Mercer. Jackson will be taking a visit to Western Kentucky and Towson later this spring.

After a great conversation with @PFitzB Im blessed to receive my first division 1 offer from bethune cookman university. @DHSRecruiting @14twalk @adamgorney @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/4mRvU390Au — Frederick Jackson Jr 2027 (@FrederickJr7_) March 17, 2026

Marrell Hinton | 2027 | DL | 6'3" 235 lbs | Bowie High School | Austin, TX

Hinton received his first Division I offer from Samford on Tuesday after he spoke with Bulldogs defensive ends coach Chris Landrum.

“I had a great call with Coach Landrum, but I was not expecting it at all. He was telling me about getting me down on a visit,” Hinton said.

He finished the 2025 season with 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass breakup for the Bulldogs.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.