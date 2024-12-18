Fcs Football Central

2025 FBS-To-FCS Football Transfer Tracker

Zachary McKinnell

Eastern Kentucky DL Tommy Ziesmer
Eastern Kentucky DL Tommy Ziesmer / Tommy Ziesmer (@tommy_ziesmer)
In this story:

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.

Below are the FBS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FBS-to-FCS transfers.

2025 FBS-to-FCS Transfers

Name

Pos.

FBS Team

FCS Team

Jarvis Rush

WR

Akron

Alcorn State

Ja'Coby Matthews

WR

FIU

Alcorn State

Tabias Hinton

LB

Mississippi State

Alcorn State

Eli Sutton

OL

North Carolina

Austin Peay

Tommy Ziesmer

DT

Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky

Xavier Perkins

DE

Florida State

Florida A&M

Markel Fortenberry

WR

Liberty

Gardner-Webb

Carl Swanson

QB

Illinois

Holy Cross

Caleb Schmitz

TE

Cincinnati

Illinois State

Vernorrius Chaney

DB

Southern Miss

Jackson State

Mason Edwards

DB

Utah State

McNeese

Noah Bolticoff

OL

Indiana

North Alabama

Jai Rodriquez

OL

New Mexico State

Northern Arizona

Cole Marsh

TE

Iowa

Northern Iowa

Hank Weber

DL

Wisconsin

Samford

Owen Ostroski

DL

Tulsa

South Dakota State

Jaylen Robinson

OL

Middle Tennessee State

Stephen F. Austin

Jase Bauer

QB

Sam Houston State

UT Martin

Alijah Williams

EDGE

Bowling Green

Wofford

More FCS Football News

2025 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Tracker
2025 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Tracker
2024-25 FCS Football Head Coaching Change Tracker
2024 FCS Playoffs: Official Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/FCS Football Recruiting