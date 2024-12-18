2025 FBS-To-FCS Football Transfer Tracker
The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.
Below are the FBS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FBS-to-FCS transfers.
2025 FBS-to-FCS Transfers
Name
Pos.
FBS Team
FCS Team
Jarvis Rush
WR
Akron
Alcorn State
Ja'Coby Matthews
WR
FIU
Alcorn State
Tabias Hinton
LB
Mississippi State
Alcorn State
Eli Sutton
OL
North Carolina
Austin Peay
Tommy Ziesmer
DT
Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky
Xavier Perkins
DE
Florida State
Florida A&M
Markel Fortenberry
WR
Liberty
Gardner-Webb
Carl Swanson
QB
Illinois
Holy Cross
Caleb Schmitz
TE
Cincinnati
Illinois State
Vernorrius Chaney
DB
Southern Miss
Jackson State
Mason Edwards
DB
Utah State
McNeese
Noah Bolticoff
OL
Indiana
North Alabama
Jai Rodriquez
OL
New Mexico State
Northern Arizona
Cole Marsh
TE
Iowa
Northern Iowa
Hank Weber
DL
Wisconsin
Samford
Owen Ostroski
DL
Tulsa
South Dakota State
Jaylen Robinson
OL
Middle Tennessee State
Stephen F. Austin
Jase Bauer
QB
Sam Houston State
UT Martin
Alijah Williams
EDGE
Bowling Green
Wofford
