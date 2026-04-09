Favorite Team Fits for Top 5 FCS Football Prospects in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and teams are finalizing their boards as they complete their college pro day travel and personnel meetings.

For FCS prospects, teams are looking to find diamonds in the rough from small schools. The crop of talent is not as deep as in recent years, but the top FCS prospects have a legit chance of getting drafted and making NFL rosters.

The most crucial component to evaluating talent is being able to place them in the best situation to maximize their talent. Especially for small school prospects who are usually picked later in the rounds, hoping to be key depth pieces with upside.

I will highlight some landing spots for the top FCS prospects that I believe will put them in the best position to succeed long term. This exercise is not a draft projection; it just highlights some teams that I believe will maximize their talent.

Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)

Lance’s game is predicated on his size, elite athletic profile, and his ability to win downfield and across the middle of the field. Ideally, for Lance, he needs to be in a scheme that creates free releases, utilizes a good amount of play-action, attacks the deep and intermediate middle area of the field with crossers, posts, and over routes, while maximizing his catch radius.

The system will reduce his exposure to press coverage early in his career until he's able to refine his release package to beat press coverage more consistently.

Favorite Scheme Fits:

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)

Demmings is a boundary corner with flexibility in coverage, quality press-coverage ability, and strong zone instincts. Demmings’ strength lies in split-safety-zone systems with man coverage mixed into Cover 3. Pattern-match defenses will allow him to use his solid mix of man and zone coverage while protecting him from being in too many isolated situations against quality separators.

Favorite Scheme Fits:

Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings (1) | Erika Cruz (SFA Athletics)

Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, IDL)

Proctor is at his best when attacking gaps, slicing through the line of scrimmage, utilizing his quickness and agility to win half a man and be used on games/stunts. He is a very good hand-fighter with an outstanding first step get-off that will translate well to a scheme that allows him to be a penetrating disruptor along the interior.

Teams that value movement over pure mass and anchoring ability will be best for his career arc. He is not an ideal fit for schemes that require their interior lineman to eat blocks, command double teams, and play gap-control.

Favorite Scheme Fits:

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)

Hunter’s value stems from his range, length, burst, coverage ability, and versatility. He does not consistently live in the world of a downhill thumper who will consistently take on offensive linemen with violence.

He fits best as a run-hit weakside linebacker in an event front, with subpackage big-nickel/dime-backer versatility. Modern split-safety structures are an ideal fit for him, maximizing his upside.

Favorite Scheme Fits:

Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter (40) | Morgan State Athletics

Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State, WR)

Sobkowicz is a route technician in its truest form. His game is predicated on his ability to generate separation, a highly developed release package, the manipulation of leverage, his pacing, and the ability to recognize coverages.

He is not a vertical separator due to a lack of top-end speed and acceleration. Still, his elite lateral agility and change of direction make him a more-than-serviceable possession receiver in a multitude of offensive schemes.

Favorite Scheme Fits:

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

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