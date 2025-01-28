FCS Football: Official Measurements For FCS Prospects At Senior Bowl & Shrine Bowl
The 2024 college football season has officially ended, and the focus has shifted to postseason All-Star games. Several former FCS players received invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.
The Shrine Bowl will be held in Frisco, TX, on Jan. 30, while the Senior Bowl will be held in Mobile, AL, on Feb. 1. Both events are critical for the top FCS prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is scheduled for Apr. 24-26 in Green Bay.
Below are the official measurements for all the FCS prospects participating in the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.
Understanding the Numbers: Scouts measure arm length, height, hand size, and wingspan to the nearest eighth of an inch. For example, 6025 represents 6-foot-2 and 5/8 of an inch.
Senior Bowl
Keondre Jackson (Illinois State, S)
Height: 6016
Weight: 211
Hand: 928
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7848
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
Height: 6025
Weight: 320
Hand: 968
Arm: 3300
Wing: 7800
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
Height: 6067
Weight: 314
Hand: 1018
Arm: 3518
Wing: 8368
David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
Height: 6005
Weight: 267
Hand: 928
Arm: 3168
Wing: 7700
Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
Height: 5103
Weight: 189
Hand: 900
Arm: 3128
Wing: 7558
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
Height: 6053
Weight: 316
Hand: 938
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7758
East-West Shrine Bowl
Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
Height: 5101
Weight: 195
Hand: 918
Arm: 3018
Wing: 7338
Tyron Herring (Delaware, DB)
Height: 6010
Weight: 202
Hand: 938
Arm: 3178
Wing: 7668
Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
Height: 6007
Weight: 210
Hand: 928
Arm: 2978
Wing: 7268
Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)
Height: 6023
Weight: 257
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3278
Wing: 8018
Carter Runyon (Towson, TE)
Height: 6042
Weight: 235
Hand: 938
Arm: 3318
Wing: 8138
Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
Height: 6004
Weight: 226
Hand: 838
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7568
Mike Smith Jr. (Eastern Kentucky, DB)
Height: 6007
Weight: 213
Hand: 928
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7718
Gareth Warren (Lindenwood, OL)
Height: 6051
Weight: 330
Hand: 958
Arm: 3358
Wing: 7900
Isas Waxter (Villanova, DB)
Height: 6007
Weight: 212
Hand: 928
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7748
Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
Height: 6025
Weight: 298
Hand: 838
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7738
