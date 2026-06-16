2026 South Dakota State Football Preview: Can The Jackrabbits Reclaim The Throne?

The countdown to the 2026 FCS football season is officially under 75 days, meaning preview season is in full swing. FCS Football Central will be releasing individual team and conference previews over the next few months, giving you all the information you need to know ahead of the 2026 season.

Our team previews continue with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, which enter Year 2 of the Dan Jackson era. The Jackrabbits battled adversity and injuries throughout last season, but still found a way to make a run to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The expectations couldn't be any higher for this program, as many view the Jackrabbits as one of the top contenders for the FCS national championship. Let's take a deep dive into South Dakota State as they prepare to make a run to Nashville.

2025 Record: 9-5 (4-4 MVFC)

Head Coach: Dan Jackson (2nd season, 9-5)

Roster Outlook

Returning All-Conference Players: Quinten Christensen (OL), Cullen McShane (LB), Joe Ollman (LB), Max Pelham (P), Greyton Gannon (TE)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Ramon McKinney Jr. (Northeastern State, RB), Amaje Parker (VMI, CB), Ife Current (Nebraska-Kearney, DB), Carter Sitzman (Wayne State, DL), Josh Holst (Northern Illinois, QB), Jack Johnson (MSU-Moorhead, DB), Cooper Starks (Vanderbilt, OL), Tristan Alvano (Nebraska, K), Paul Kim (Wisconsin-Whitewater, DB), Jes Krcil (Wayne State, LB)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 14

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 12

Quarterback

This offense returns nearly every significant contributor from last season's team, starting with quarterback Chase Mason. Mason was 8-1 as the starter last season, his only loss coming in the postseason against Montana. His injury completely derailed this team last season, throwing two very inexperienced players (Jack Henry & Luke Marble) into the spotlight unexpectedly.

Even though there were some excellent moments, especially Week 2 in Bozeman, I still question whether Mason was ever truly healthy. He really struggled with sack avoidance and was not great under pressure compared to other top quarterbacks in the subdivision. These are areas that Mason needs to take a step forward in if the Jacks are going to really push for the FCS national championship.

If Mason can stay healthy, he immediately becomes one of the most dangerous weapons in the FCS. He's averaged over 10 yards per carry in two of his three seasons, plus at 6-4, 240 pounds, he's a real problem for smaller defenders in 1-on-1 situations. There's no question that Mason could be a real threat to win the Walter Payton Award, but we need to see him put together a full season as the starter.

A key thing I wanted to touch on is how Dan Jackson and this staff built a much stronger safety net behind Mason compared to last season. Jack Henry is back after seeing significant action late last year, throwing for 600 yards and five touchdowns. The Jackrabbits also added Northern Illinois transfer Josh Holst, who played 14 games over two seasons at the FBS level. If something were to happen to Mason again, this team should be better prepared than they were in 2025.

Running Back

I think everyone would agree this room underachieved in 2025, but there's no shortage of young talent ready to have a breakout campaign next season. Josiah Johnson and James Basinger flashed some potential last season, combining for 628 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. I really like the potential of Johnson, who finished the season with a 3-TD performance in a crucial win over North Dakota.

There are two obvious X-factors in this room ahead of next year. The first being Ramon McKinney Jr., who transferred in from Northeastern State this offseason. He rushed for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025, earning D2Football.com Elite 100 honors. He also offers upside as a receiving back and special teams threat, posting 340 receiving yards and averaging nearly 20 yards per kickoff return.

An overlooked returner is Corey Blair Jr., who may have made a strong push for the starting job this spring. Blair saw limited action last season, only receiving 20 carries for 102 yards and 1 TD, but has the build of so many other great SDSU running backs at 6-3, 210 pounds.

I think the Jackrabbits will rotate running backs a lot, but we've consistently seen one player establish themselves as the workhorse. Who will that guy be in 2026? It remains to be seen, but I would expect a heavy dose of Johnson, Blair, and McKinney early in the year as this staff searches for their lead back.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Jackrabbits won't have to search for their leader in this room. It's clearly Lofton O'Groske, who was on his way to an All-American season before injuries sidelined him after only six games. He ended the year with 355 receiving yards and 4 TDs on 27 catches, including a head-turning performance in a win over Montana State. The challenge is finding which other receivers will best complement O'Groske in 2026.

Grahm Goering returns after posting 43 receptions for 656 receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs. He's an experienced leader for this unit, which will need some youth to contribute in key spots. Having a veteran presence like Goering to lean on should be huge for these young players.

Jack Smith also returns after a solid redshirt freshman season, which saw him thrown into the fire after injuries impacted the room. He had some outstanding games and still has plenty of room to grow as an overall player.

The breakout star could be Landon Dulaney, who redshirted last season. He reminds me so much of former Jackrabbit and current Northwestern star Griffin Wilde. He was a highly-touted prospect with multiple FBS offers, plus had 20 TDs as a senior and is due for a much bigger role in 2026.

At tight end, Greyton Gannon and Coleman Kuntz both return. Gannon led the tight end room with 33 receptions for 372 yards and 3 receiving TDs, while Kuntz was limited due to injuries, but brings production from his time at Sacramento State. Andrew Gustad is a key red zone weapon who also returns after recording 3 TDs on his 3 receptions in 2025.

Offensive Line

There is plenty of experience returning across the offensive line, starting with All-American Quinten Christensen and Freshman All-American Shane Willenbring. I really like the upside for Willenbring, who started all 14 games at center last year, playing the most snaps among returning offensive linemen (995). William Paepke also returns after starting 14 games at guard last year, plus has over 30 games of experience over the past three seasons.

Kenyon BigBow played right guard and right tackle last season, logging 541 snaps over 11 games before missing the final few games of the year. He appears to be projected to start at right tackle, but could move inside if the unit fails to gel early in the year.

Some other names to watch are John Pica, who played 400 snaps for the Jacks in 2025, along with Vanderbilt transfer Cooper Starks and Minnesota-Duluth transfer Jae'Shaun Thomas. All three of these guys could be key rotational pieces, with Pica having a true starting potential at multiple spots along the offensive line.

The Jackrabbits weren't afraid to make changes to the lineup midseason, so I would expect this unit to undergo some early changes until the staff is pleased with how the five starters play together.

Defensive Line

The Jackrabbits may have one of the most dangerous EDGE duos in the country with Reis Kirschenman and Dawson Ripperda. Ripperda had to step up after Kirschenman's injury early in the year, and he delivered an outstanding season with 43 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks. Kirschenman was due for a breakout season in 2025 before being limited to only two games. He's a real breakout candidate and a dark horse FCS All-American candidate for the Jackrabbits.

One of the biggest portal additions from the Division II level was Carter Sitzman from Wayne State. At 6-4, 260 pounds, Sitzman should be able to contribute immediately next season. He was extremely productive for the Wildcats, posting 25 TFLs and 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons. With Sitzman's addition, I wouldn't be surprised to see Kirschenman and Sitzman move inside in obvious pass-rush situations.

The defensive tackle room is one of the bright spots for the Jackrabbits in 2025. The leader will be Logan Green, who put together a real breakout year with 23 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks. Jace Sifore also played over 300 snaps last year, posting 20 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 3 sacks. Green

South Dakota State added Ashton Sayre from MSU Moorhead this offseason, bringing 24 games of experience from his time with the Dragons. He's recorded 49 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks the past three years, offering a solid rotational piece for the Jacks on the interior. Redshirt freshman Sam Christensen could also see an increased role, but needs to continue to grow into his frame to be a bigger factor.

Linebacker

If you are looking for the deepest positional unit for this team, look no further than the linebacker room. The Jackrabbits have five returners who played over 230 snaps last season, including two All-MVFC selections in Joe Ollman and Cullen McShane. Ollman led the Jacks with 94 tackles, followed by McShane with 88, while the duo also combined for 16 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.

The most important returning linebacker still may be Chase Van Tol, who was limited to only eight games due to injury. I believe he's the most athletic and explosive linebacker for this defense, posting 38 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 1 INT last year. When he was out of the lineup, it was clear that this defense missed his presence, which is why I think he's really the key piece that ties this unit together.

Kytan Kyfe (338 snaps) and Bryce Johnson (239 snaps) are both back after solid seasons in 2025. Both players recorded 39 tackles last year and played key roles after Van Tol's injury. They'll be key players once again because the Jacks utilize a deep rotation at linebacker, keeping fresh bodies in the game at all times.

Keep an eye on Wayne State transfer Jes Krcil, who was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year last season. In only eight games, Krcil recorded 81 tackles, 12 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and 1 INT for the Wildcats. There's also Matt Goehring, who returns after seeing limited action but was an All-Conference transfer ahead of last season.

Defensive Backs

I wrote earlier this spring that I thought cornerback was the biggest question mark for this team. It may determine if the Jackrabbits are real national title contenders or just a solid quarterfinal/semifinal team. Noah St-Juste is the only returning cornerback who played over 200 snaps last season. He thrived in the slot, allowing only 20 receptions in 14 games with 27 tackles and 1 INT.

We could see St-Juste move outside, but I would expect the Jacks to lean on some of the outstanding non-Division I corners they added through the portal. Ife Current joins the room from Nebraska-Kearney, where he posted 55 tackles, 4 INTs, and 8 PBUs. He was a D2 All-American and first-team All-MIAA selection, making him an early candidate to earn one of those outside corner spots.

Paul Kim transferred in from Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he was a two-time All-WIAC selection with 56 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, and 13 PBUs the past two years. There's also a chance that Myles Green could see a much bigger role in his sophomore season. He only played about 50 defensive snaps, but graded out very well and posted 8 tackles and 1 INT.

The picture seems to be much clearer at safety, where Dontay Johnson returns after playing 328 snaps last season. He ended the year with 37 tackles and seems to be a lock for one of the starting jobs at safety. The question is, who will win the other starting job? I thought it may be Jack Johnson from MSU Moorhead, but he suffered an offseason injury and his status is unknown for next season.

Johnson's injury may open the door for VMI transfer Amaje Parker, who posted 71 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles for the Keydets in 2025. I'm extremely high on Parker due to his versatility to play multiple spots in the secondary. He very well could be the starting safety, but also don't be surprised to see him play some cornerback if the Jacks need help on the outside.

Behind Parker and Johnson, I would look for JUCO transfer Noah Luginbill to see some playing time. The Saddleback College transfer recorded 52 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 INT, and 5 PBUs last season. He will be pushed by senior Noah Thompson, who has spent three seasons in the SDSU program. He hasn't seen significant playing time, but had his most productive year in 2025 with 15 tackles and 1 INT.

Season Outlook

I think everyone recognized the challenges that head coach Dan Jackson had to overcome in 2025. The Jackrabbits consistently hit obstacles at the most inopportune times, whether it was injuries or offseason coaching changes, but still recovered to keep their FCS playoff streak alive. Now, Jackson and his staff face the championship-or-bust expectations that come with a program like South Dakota State.

There's no doubt that the Jackrabbits have enough talent to win it all next season, but there are clear areas of concern that need to be addressed. It starts with the offensive line, which struggled at times last season as the staff searched for the perfect starting five. That's something that needs to be figured out earlier in the season, not Week 13 against North Dakota like last season.

Mason's injury complicated matters because I think his mobility was limited, which impacted his ability to escape pressure. If the offensive line can keep Mason clean, he has the talent to put together a real All-American, Walter Payton-level season. Plus, the offensive line's consistency could unlock this potent rushing attack with a loaded running back room, proving last season's offensive inconsistency was a true outlier.

Defensively, I have very few concerns about the front seven, which should be one of the best overall units in the country. However, I do have some concerns about the secondary, which has a ton of new pieces, a lot of which don't have significant Division I experience. How quickly does the secondary come together? As I wrote earlier, that could be one of the biggest factors in determining where this team's ceiling truly is in 2026.

The schedule is very manageable with FCS non-conference games against Stetson, New Haven, and Eastern Illinois. The FBS game against Northwestern should also be an interesting game, but the Wildcats have improved since Southern Illinois upset them in 2022. Road games against Illinois State, North Dakota, and Southern Illinois will be tough tests, but luckily, the Jackrabbits get South Dakota and Youngstown State at home.

The MVFC is always going to be a grind with six or more teams primed to make a push for the postseason, but I believe South Dakota State clearly should be the favorite to win the MVFC and make a case for a Top 2 seed in the playoffs.

Behind Montana State, I think you can make a real argument that South Dakota State should be the top contender to knock the Bobcats off the throne. With one of the top returning quarterbacks and 26 returning significant contributors, if the Jackrabbits can stay healthy, it really should be a disappointment if they don't make a real run for the FCS national championship.

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