FCS Football: FCS Teams That Failed To Meet Expectations In 2024
The 2024 college football season has officially ended, and the focus has shifted to the NFL Draft and preparation for spring practices. Before flipping the page to the offseason and projecting next season, we look at some teams that failed to meet preseason expectations last season.
These teams were primed for successful seasons and entered the year with high expectations but failed to find that success on the field. Below are seven FCS teams that failed to meet expectations during the 2024 season.
Sacramento State (3-9, 1-7 Big Sky)
The Hornets entered the season as the No. 8 team in the nation after a run to the second round of the playoffs in 2023. Despite adding multiple key transfers, the defense continued to regress, allowing 34.8 points and 423.4 yards per game. After winning their first two FCS games, the Hornets lost eight of their final nine games of the season.
Freshman All-American quarterback Carson Conklin was the bright spot, but he was not enough to overcome the poor defensive performance. The Hornets allowed 30 or more points in nine of their 12 games. The disappointing season led to the departure of head coach Andy Thompson, who joined former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford.
Southern Illinois (4-8, 2-6 MVFC)
Many experts viewed Southern Illinois as a dark horse in the MVFC, but injuries changed the trajectory of the season after Week 3. Quarterback DJ Williams suffered a season-ending injury against Incarnate Word, sparking a six-game losing streak for the Salukis. Backup quarterback Hunter Simmons also suffered an injury, which led to the Salukis having to apply for an NCAA waiver to add a graduate assistant to the roster.
The Salukis allowed over 400 yards per game, while the offense scored 21 or fewer points in eight of their 12 games. Despite being injured in Week 3, Williams finished as the second-leading rusher for the Salukis, highlighting struggles to establish the rushing attack. Linebacker Ben Bogle was a bright spot for the defense, posting 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Central Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 UAC)
This was supposed to be a breakout season for Central Arkansas, which started with a No. 12 ranking in the preseason Top 25 poll. The Bears were led by Buck Buchanan Award winner David Walker and All-American running back ShunDerrick Powell. After an impressive 4-1 start, catapulting them to a Top 5 ranking after Week 5, the Bears collapsed down the stretch.
After losing to Abilene Christian, the Bears won close games with North Alabama and West Georgia but lost their final four games to end the season. It started with a stunning upset loss to winless Utah Tech before losing three must-win conference games. Despite being in a position to be a Top 8 seed, the Bears missed the postseason once again and were arguably the season's biggest disappointments.
North Dakota (5-7, 2-6 MVFC)
After a run to the FCS Playoffs in 2023, the expectations were high for North Dakota with a Top 25 preseason ranking. The Hawks made headlines with an upset over Montana in Week 2, jumping into the Top 10 after a 4-1 start to the season. Everything changed after an upset loss to Youngstown State, which started a five-game losing streak to end the season.
The Hawks were poised to make their third consecutive postseason appearance but finished with their first losing record since 2021. The defense allowed 38.2 points per game during the five-game losing streak. It led to the departure of head coach Bubba Schweigert, who stepped down after 11 seasons.
Furman (3-8, 2-5 SoCon)
After a run to the quarterfinals and a SoCon championship in 2023, the Paladins were expected to make another postseason run. Furman lost multiple key starters, including its starting quarterback, running back, four offensive linemen, and most of its top 15 tacklers. An upset loss to Charleston Southern was a sign of things to come as the Paladins had their worst finish in the Clay Hendrix era.
The offense was lackluster, averaging only 19.6 points per game and 90 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Trey Hedden showed some promise as a true freshman, throwing for 1,767 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Paladins lost four of their eight games by 10 points or less but failed to meet their lofty expectations entering the season.
Chattanooga (7-5, 5-3 SoCon)
Chattanooga was the preseason favorite to win the SoCon after a run to the second round of the playoffs in 2023. The Mocs started the season as the No. 9 team in the nation but they started 0-3 with two losses to FBS programs. They rebounded with five consecutive wins, including a ranked win over ETSU, returning to the FCS Top 25 rankings.
The Mocs suffered upset losses to Western Carolina and Samford in two of their final four games, keeping them out of the FCS Playoffs. The offense struggled without quarterback Chase Artopoeus, who missed multiple games due to injury. Three of their five losses were by seven points or fewer, highlighting a season of missed opportunities for the Mocs.
Howard (4-8, 1-4 MEAC)
After making the first Celebration Bowl appearance in program history, the Bison were expected to compete for another MEAC championship. Howard received four first-place votes in the preseason MEAC poll but had their worst finish in the conference since 2021. The Bison lost seven of their final nine games and only won one conference game, losing their final three games by 14 or more points.
The offense struggled to find the endzone, averaging only 19.8 points per game. Despite having one of the nation's most talented running back rooms, the Bison had one of the worst rushing attacks in the conference, posting 143.6 yards per game. They ranked last in the MEAC in offensive efficiency, highlighting one of the most disappointing seasons in HBCU football.
