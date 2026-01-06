SI:AM | College Football’s Wildest Game of the Season

SI

The FCS national championship between Montana State and Illinois State was full of heart-stopping plays.

Dan Gartland

Montana State and Illinois State played an instant classic in the FCS national championship.
Montana State and Illinois State played an instant classic in the FCS national championship. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. How can you not love college football when the hero of the FCS national championship game is a guy named Taco?

Let’s see the CFP top this

Illinois State fans just suffered the same fate last night that Steelers fans feared they would on Sunday. 

The Redbirds’ miracle run through the FCS playoffs came to an end in Nashville with an overtime loss to Montana State in the national championship game that hinged on a blocked extra point. The dramatic conclusion evoked memories of the Steelers-Ravens win-or-go-home game one night earlier in Pittsburgh, when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell’s partially blocked extra-point attempt in the final moments of the game loomed large until Baltimore rookie Tyler Loop’s missed field goal attempt gave the Steelers the victory. 

The FCS title game was even more dramatic than that NFL thriller, though. I’ll do my best to sum it up. 

For one thing, the fact that Illinois State was even in the game was miraculous. The Redbirds were one of the last four teams chosen by the selection committee to be in the 24-team field, and they became the first team in FCS history to win four straight road games to reach the national championship. Their path included a gutsy 29–28 win over No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the second round on Dec. 6, when longtime Illinois State coach Brock Spack opted to go for a two-point conversion after his team scored a touchdown with one minute on the clock. Montana State, on the other hand, was the No. 2 seed. 

It was all Bobcats early on. They took a 21–7 lead into the locker room after Dane Steel hurdled over a defender on a 33-yard touchdown catch. But Illinois State was a completely different team in the second half, marching down the field on three long touchdown drives (17 plays, 85 yards; 15 plays, 81 yards; and eight plays, 60 yards) to tie the game at 28–28. 

That’s when things got really wacky. 

After the game-tying touchdown, the Redbirds forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on their own 37-yard line with 3:09 on the clock—plenty of time for a winning score. Five plays later, Illinois State was lining up for a 38-yard field goal attempt to take the lead with 1:04 left to play. Montana State’s Jhase McMillan came ripping around the edge to block the kick, and Seth Johnson ran it all the way down to the Illinois State 45-yard line. Suddenly, the Bobcats were in position to attempt a winning field goal of their own if they could just gain a few more yards. It didn’t play out that way. 

Montana State got into the shadow of field goal range with an eight-yard catch by Steel on first down, but then quarterback Justin Lamson was sacked on second down. Disaster struck on third down when the center snapped the ball prematurely and it sailed right past Lamson’s ear. Lamson fell on it, but it was a 20-yard loss that forced the Bobcats to punt the ball away and send the game to overtime. 

The overtime period was no less chaotic. Illinois State got the ball first and scored on its second play, but the celebration was short-lived as the extra-point attempt was blocked. Montana State answered with an impressive touchdown throw from Lamson to Taco Dowler, and Myles Sansted successfully converted the point after to give the Bobcats their first national championship since 1984. 

“What a hard-fought game, and these things aren’t supposed to come easily, I guess,” Montana State coach Brent Vigen said

On the other side, the Redbirds were distraught. 

“Heartbroken, honestly,” Illinois State linebacker Tye Niekamp said. “The worst part is going back in the locker room and seeing the seniors. It’s awful, honestly.

“Every year sucks, but it gets worse and worse every year, because you know the guys more and more. Then not to finish the goal and go back in there and see those guys, it breaks your heart. So it’s tough. It’s tough.”

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh smiles
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Dan Gartland
DAN GARTLAND

Dan Gartland is the writer and editor of Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, covering everything an educated sports fan needs to know. He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate. Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion (Season 1, Episode 5).

