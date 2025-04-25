North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel Selected No. 18 Overall By The Seattle Seahawks
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Zabel becomes the highest-drafted offensive lineman in FCS history, surpassing the record held by Jackson State's Lester Holmes in 1993. He joins quarterbacks Trey Lance (2021) and Carson Wentz (2016) as NDSU players selected in the first round.
The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder started 41 games over his five seasons with the Bison. He started games at multiple positions and only allowed four sacks in over 2,700 career snaps. He capped his dominant career with consensus FCS All-American honors, leading the Bison to the FCS national championship.
Zabel put together one of the most impressive pre-draft performances in the nation. He caught attention for his dominance at the Senior Bowl, winning the Overall Practice Player of the Week. His ability to play multiple positions and dominate 1-on-1s helped his draft stock skyrocket in Mobile.
The momentum continued at the NFL Combine, where he tied Tristan Wirfs for the third-highest vertical jump for an offensive lineman in combine history. He finished in the top 10 among offensive linemen in the vertical jump, broad jump, and bench press.
Zabel officially becomes North Dakota State's 16th player selected in the NFL draft since the program moved to Division I in 2004. It further encapsulates the excellence that this program has established at the FCS level.
