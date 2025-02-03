Final Grades For Every FCS Prospect At The 2025 Senior Bowl
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl concluded on Saturday with the American Team's 22-19 win over the National Team. TCU wide receiver Jack Bech caught the game-winning touchdown as time expired, earning him MVP honors for the event.
Six former FCS players participated in the event, headlined by North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel. Central Arkansas' David Walker, Sacramento State's Jackson Slater, Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson, Illinois State's Keondre Jackson, and Delaware's Marcus Yarns were the other FCS prospects in Mobile, Alabama, this week.
William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant could not attend despite accepting an invite earlier this season.
Multiple FCS players earned awards after stellar performances over the week of practice. Grey Zabel was named the Senior Bowl's Overall Practice Player of the Week, while Keondre Jackson was voted the top safety for the National team.
Here are the final grades for each of the six FCS prospects from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Zabel secured his spot as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the class. NFL executives voted Zabel the Overall Practice Player of the Week, highlighting the dominance over all three days of practice. He flashed in the 1-on-1 period, winning a majority of his matchups against top Power 4 talent. He also shined in team periods, showing the ability to reach one-techniques and work his way up to the second level. With his performance, Zabel most likely solidified his status as a Day 2 selection and could even slide into the late first round with a solid showing at the NFL scouting combine.
Some analysts were concerned with Walker's measurables, but he checked every box with his performance this past week. He was consistently generating pressure on Saturday, including an impressive sack from the defensive tackle spot on Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Walker's size gives him a massive leverage advantage against taller offensive tackles, which he exploits with excellent speed-to-power moves. He has all the traits to be a productive edge rusher at the next level, following in the footsteps of other undersized edge rushers, such as Brandon Graham and Elvis Dumervil.
Despite starting over 40+ games at guard, many NFL scouts expect Slater to make the transition to center at the next level. He showed his versatility at both positions throughout the week, including multiple impressive reps in the 1-on-1 periods. Slater displayed excellent footwork, along with a powerful punch and strong base. In team periods, Slater consistently worked up to the second level and created rushing lanes for the running back. All the boxes were checked this week, which could earn him consideration for a late Day 2 selection.
Despite some early struggles in Saturday's game, Vinson's performance throughout the week is worthy of this grade. He immediately turned heads on Monday, measuring in at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds with 35" arms and an 83" wingspan. There is no debating that Vinson is a prototypical NFL offensive tackle, possessing the size and athleticism that define the position. He shined against elite edge rushers, including a dominant 1-on-1 win against Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart on the first day of practice. Vinson's performance solidified himself as a Day 3 selection and could continue to trend upward with a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine.
Safety is a position that can be overlooked at these events, but Illinois State's Keondre Jackson made his presence known. He was selected as the National Team's Top Deep Safety, which was voted on by the wide receiver and tight end groups. Jackson continued his momentum from an outstanding week at the Hula Bowl, showing his athleticism and fluidity in the open field. His ability to always find the ball was on full display throughout the week. His performances at the Hula Bowl and Senior Bowl have helped Jackson become one of the rising FCS prospects in the class.
Yarns had an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, but it is tough for running backs to show their full talents in limited-contact scrimmages. Despite this, Yarns did an excellent job showing his speed and acceleration during team periods. His ability to be a receiving threat was on full display, as he consistently beat linebackers in the open field and adjusted the ball in the air. The NFL scouting combine will be extremely important for Yarns, giving him a spotlight to show his athleticism in on-field drills. Yarns is a dynamic athlete who possesses the versatility to make an impact in multiple areas, including special teams.
