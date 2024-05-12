Fcs Football Central

2024 Wofford Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Wofford finished last season 2-9 (2-6 SoCon) in the first season under head coach Shawn Watson. The Terriers are searching for the first conference title since winning three straight championships from 2017-19.

Wofford's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against South Carolina, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

Aug. 29: at Gardner-Webb
Sep. 7: at Richmond
Sep. 14: William & Mary
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: Mercer
Oct. 5: at Western Carolina
Oct. 12: VMI
Oct. 19: at Chattanooga
Oct. 26: East Tennessee State
Nov. 2: at Samford
Nov. 9: at Furman
Nov. 16: The Citadel
Nov. 23: at South Carolina

* Italics indicate conference matchups

