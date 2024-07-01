Top 10 Returning FCS Safeties In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS safeties entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Incarnate Word's Ronald Wilson, Nicholls State's Tyler Morton, Penn's Shiloh Means, Harvard's Ty Bartrum, Tennessee Tech's Tim Coutras, North Alabama's Edwin White Schultz, and Montana State's Rylan Ortt.
Below are the top returning FCS safeties in 2024.
10. Khalil Baker (Elon)
After transferring to Elon this offseason, Baker is expected to make an immediate impact for the Phoenix. He was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned consensus FCS All-American honors in 2022. Baker also won the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award, awarded to the best defensive back in HBCU football. Over the past three seasons, Baker has recorded 111 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 14 pass breakups.
9. Rex Connors (UC Davis)
Connors has earned All-Big Sky honors in back-to-back seasons for the Aggies. He put together a breakout season in 2022, earning consensus Freshman All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors. He led the Big Sky with five interceptions and was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. He was limited to seven games last season but still earned All-Big Sky honors. Over the past two seasons, Connors recorded 147 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
8. Max Epps (Texas A&M-Commerce)
Epps made history last season as he became the first All-American at Texas A&M-Commerce in the Division I era. He ranked third nationally in INT return yards and No. 10 with four interceptions. He finished with the sixth-highest coverage grade in the Southland after allowing only one touchdown in over 300 coverage snaps. Over the past two seasons, Epps recorded 86 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.
7. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State)
After starting his career with the Tigers, McDaniel will return to Jackson State for his final season. McDaniel earned second-team HBCU All-American honors at Alcorn State last season after recording 30 total tackles, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus ranked McDaniel as the No. 4 overall defensive back in the SWAC. He split time at cornerback and safety last season but is expected to be the starting nickel for the Tigers in 2024.
6. TaMuarion Wilson (Central Arkansas)
Wilson emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the nation with an All-American season in 2022. He led the ASUN with 104 total tackles while recording 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. He has led the Bears in total tackles in two of the past three seasons, which has earned him first-team All-Conference honors in two consecutive seasons. Wilson finished the 2023 season with the No. 13 coverage grade among FCS safeties. Over the past four seasons, Wilson has recorded 265 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
5. Caleb Curtain (Elon)
Curtain had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Phoenix, earning FCS All-American and first-team All-CAA honors. He led the team with 80 total tackles and four interceptions while recording 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Curtain ranked No. 10 among FCS safeties in coverage grade last season. In over 370 coverage snaps, Curtain only allowed one receiving touchdown in 2023.
4. Saiku White (Lafayette)
White has started 26 of 31 career games for the Leopards and helped lead Lafayette to the first conference title since 2013 last season. After leading the conference with four interceptions, he earned first-team All-Patriot League and FCS All-American honors. Pro Football Focus graded White as the No. 4 safety in the FCS. In over 1,000 career coverage snaps, White has only allowed one touchdown as the primary defender. He enters the 2024 season with over 170 career tackles, six interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.
3. Tucker Large (South Dakota State)
Large thrived in his first season as a full-time starter for the Jackrabbits, earning first-team All-MVFC and third-team FCS All-American honors. He recorded career-highs in tackles (49), interceptions (4), and pass breakups (13). Large also earned All-Conference honors as a return specialist, finishing the season with 396 punt return yards and one return touchdown. Pro Football Focus graded Large as the No. 9 safety in the FCS and his coverage grade ranked Top 10 among all defensive backs at the FCS level.
2. Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State)
After starting his career as a linebacker, Wisniewski thrived at safety for the Bison in 2023. He earned consensus FCS All-American honors after leading the nation with eight interceptions, which tied the single-season program record. Pro Football Focus graded Wisniewski as the No. 1 overall defensive back in the FCS, and his coverage grade ranked second nationally. In almost 400 coverage snaps, Wisniewski did not allow a receiving touchdown in 2023.
1. Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard)
Gallop enters the 2024 season as one of the most accomplished defensive backs in the nation. He is a three-time All-MEAC selection and was named the 2023 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He earned FCS All-American honors and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2023. Gallop finished last season as the highest-graded defensive back in the MEAC. In 34 career games, Gallop has recorded 255 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions.
