Top Single-Season Defensive Performances In FCS Football History
The FCS has a long history of dominant defensive performers, including players who have developed into NFL Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. The Buck Buchanan Award, created in 1995, is given to the best defensive player at the FCS level each season.
Linebackers and defensive ends have dominated the award's history, including winning it in 21 straight seasons. Bethune-Cookman cornerback Rashean Mathis (2002) and Troy defensive tackle Al Lucas are the only two players to win the award who did not play linebacker or defensive end.
The following is a list of the Top 10 individual defensive seasons within each decade. They are ranked by the total number of sacks and interceptions.
2020s:
Sacks:
1. 19 - Isaiah Land, Florida A&M (2021)
T2. 16.5 - James Houston, Jackson State (2021)
T2. 16.5 - Daniel Hardy, Montana State (2021)
4. 15 - Anton Juncaj, UAlbany (2023)
5. 14.5 - Terrell Allen, Tennessee State (2023)
T6. 14 - Patrick O'Connell, Montana (2021)
T6. 14 - Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State (2022)
T8. 12.5 - Finn Claypool, Drake (2023)
T8. 12.5 - AJ Simon, UAlbany (2023)
T8. 12.5 - Josiah Silver, New Hampshire (2021)
Interceptions:
1. 9 - Justin Ford, Montana (2021)
2. 8 - Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State (2023)
T3. 7 - Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay (2021)
T3. 7 - Christian Benford, Villanova (2021)
T3. 7 - Rassie Littlejohn, Stetson (2021)
T6. 6 - Javeon Ensley, Stetson (2022)
T6. 6 - Jordan Jones, Rhode Island (2021)
T6. 6 - Victor Nelson, Long Island (2022)
T6. 6 - Alijah Huzzie, East Tennessee State (2022)
T6. 6 - Kameron Brown, Chattanooga (2022)
T6. 6 - Zy Alexander, Southeastern Louisiana (2021)
T6. 6 - Jihad McCall, Morehead State (2023)
T6. 6 - Kaleb Lyons, Morehead State (2023)
2010s:
Sacks:
1. 20.5 - Adrian Hamilton, Prairie View A&M (2011)
2. 19.5 - Kyle Emanuel, North Dakota State (2014)
T3. 18 - Jonathan Petersen, San Diego (2017)
T3. 18 - Tyrone Holmes, Montana (2015)
T5. 17.5 - Brandon Thurmond, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2012)
T5. 17.5 - Zack Wagenmann, Montana (2014)
T7. 17 - Mario Kurn, San Diego (2010)
T7. 17 - Karter Schult, Northern Iowa (2016)
T9. 16.5 - John Daka, James Madison (2019)
T9. 16.5 - Alec May, Georgetown (2014)
Interceptions:
1. 13 - Bryce Robertson, Bucknell (2011)
T2. 9 - Isiah Swann, Dartmouth (2018)
T2. 9 - Kejuan Riley, Alabama State (2011)
T2. 9 - Justin Grier, Morehead State (2015)
T2. 9 - Patrick Onwuasor, Portland State (2015)
T2. 9 - Jordan Brown, James Madison (2017)
T2. 9 - David Jones, Richmond (2015)
T8. 8 - Greg Liggs, Elon (2019)
T8. 8 - Moses Ellis, Prairie View A&M (2010)
T8. 8 - Will Warner, Drake (2018)
T8. 8 - Jimmy Moreland, James Madison (2017)
T8. 8 - Jacob Hagen, Liberty (2014)
T8. 8 - Daniel Fitzpatrick, Tennessee State (2013)
T8. 8 - Daxton Swanson, Sam Houston State (2011)
2000s:
Sacks:
1. 23.5 - Chris Gocong, Cal Poly (2005)
T2. 20 - Eric Bakhtiari, San Diego (2007)
T2. 20 - Robert Mathis, Alabama A&M (2002)
4. 19 - Andy Petek, Montana (2000)
5. 18 - Greg Peach, Eastern Washington (2008)
T6. 17.5 - Chris Gocong, Cal Poly (2004)
T6. 17.5 - Jared Allen, Idaho State (2003)
8. 17 - Brent Hawkins, Illinois State (2005)
9. 16 - Anthony Jones, Wofford (2002)
T10. 15 - Steve Baggs, Bethune-Cookman (2003)
T10. 15 - Kroy Biermann, Montana (2007)
Interceptions:
1. 14 - Rashean Mathis, Bethune-Cookman (2002)
T2. 11 - Steve Dogmanits, Fairfield (2000)
T2. 11 - Rashean Mathis, Bethune-Cookman (2000)
T2. 11 - Jon Ambrose, St. Peter's (2001)
T2. 11 - Mark Kasmer, Dayton (2001)
T6. 10 - Jason House, Southern (2009)
T6. 10 - Antwan Hill, Alabama State (2002)
T6. 10 - Mark LeGree, Appalachian State (2008)
9. 12 Players Tied With Nine Interceptions
1970s, 1980s, & 1990s:
Sacks:
1. 22.5 - Chartric Darby, South Carolina State (1998)
2. 21.5 - Chris McNeil, North Carolina A&T (1997)
3. 20 - Alonzo Johnson, Florida A&M (1982)
4. 19 - Michael Strahan, Texas Southern (1992)
T5. 18 - Charles Preston, Hampton (1998)
T5. 18 - Roderick Stansell, Stephen F. Austin (1989)
T7. 17.5 - Bryan Dailer, Furman (1997)
T7. 17.5 - Anthony Cook, South Carolina State (1993)
T9. 16 - Kelly Fletcher, Furman (1989)
T9. 16 - Hugh Hunter, Hampton (1995)
Interceptions:
1. 12 - Dean Cain, Princeton (1987)
T2. 11 - Anthony Young, Jackson State (1978)
T2. 11 - Everson Walls, Grambling State (1980)
T2. 11 - Bill McGovern, Holy Cross (1984)
T2. 11 - Aeneas Williams, Southern (1990)
T2. 11 - Claude Pettaway, Maine (1990)
T7. 10 - Bob Mahr, Lafayette (1981)
T7. 10 - Kevin Dent, Jackson State (1986)
T7. 10 - Mike Armentrout, Missouri State (1983)
T7. 10 - Mike Genetti, Northeastern (1981)
T7. 10 - George Schmitt, Delaware (1982)
T7. 10- Anthony Anderson, Grambling State (1986)
T7. 10 - Eric Thompson, New Hampshire (1986)
* Defensive FCS statistics are limited from 1978-99. The players above are some of the top defensive players from those seasons who have verified single-season statistics.
