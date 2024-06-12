2024 Big Sky Football Preview
There are plenty of interesting storylines throughout the Big Sky entering the 2024 season. Montana will look to repeat as Big Sky champions for the first time since winning four consecutive titles from 2006-09. Can Montana State rebound from a disappointing 8-4 season in 2023? Will Sacramento State, UC Davis, or Idaho break through and win the conference next season?
Below are FCS Football Central's official Big Sky predictions and a full preview of the Big Sky ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Key Players To Know:
Lan Larison (UC Davis, RB)
Over the past four seasons, Larison has established himself as one of the best offensive weapons in the FCS. He was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors despite only playing in eight games due to injury.
Larison led the nation with 137.6 rushing yards per game and ranked eighth for rushing touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,101 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for the Aggies. If he can stay healthy next season, Larison could make his case for being the best offensive player in the FCS.
Brody Grebe (Montana State, DE)
Grebe earned FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors for the second consecutive season in 2023. He led the Bobcats with 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky for sacks and No. 3 in tackles for loss.
Over the past three seasons, Grebe recorded 112 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks for the Bobcats. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound senior finished last season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 85.5, which ranked No. 13 among FCS defensive ends last season.
Kaiden Bennett (Sacramento State, QB)
Bennett led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs in his first season as the starter. He finished the season with 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. He also completed 64.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in the program's single-season history.
Bennett's biggest area of improvement next season will be consistency. He showed his potential in massive wins over Stanford and North Dakota, but he will need to sustain that level of play if the Hornets expect to compete for the Big Sky championship.
Junior Bergen (Montana, WR)
Bergen enters next season as one of the most explosive players in college football. His electrifying performance in the FCS Playoffs last season grabbed headlines as Bergen returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns in key moments. He also completed the game-winning two-point conversion against North Dakota State in the semifinals.
Bergen earned consensus All-American honors as a return specialist but also had the best season of his career as a wide receiver. He finished the season with 59 receptions for 791 receiving yards and five touchdowns, which were all career highs. He only needs four punt return touchdowns next season to set the new FCS record.
Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, DL)
Ponder put together a historic season for the Mustangs, leading the team with 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. His 10 sacks rank ninth in program single-season history and is the first double-digit sack season since 2005. He also tied the single-season program record with 17 quarterback hurries.
Ponder was the highest-graded defensive lineman in the Big Sky last season. His 89.9 PFF defensive grade ranked No. 6 nationally among FCS defensive ends. He earned FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors while becoming only the seventh player in school history to earn All-American honors from the Walter Camp Foundation.
Dallas Afalava (Idaho; DL)
Afalava made an instant impact as a true freshman for the Vandals. He led the team with eight tackles for loss and five sacks. He received All-Big Sky honorable mention honors and is primed to be one of the best defensive tackles in the conference next season.
Afalava will lead one of the most experienced defensive lines in the Big Sky. Pro Football Focus graded Afalava as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the FCS last season. He was the highest-graded defensive tackle in the Big Sky last season. The stage is set for Afalava to have a breakout season and establish himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the FCS.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
Will Leota (Sacramento State, LB)
Sacramento State was tasked with replacing nine defensive starters this offseason, which led head coach Andy Thompson to pursue instant-impact players in the transfer portal. Former Utah Tech linebacker Will Leota was one of the biggest additions, as he will step into a void left by All-Big Sky linebacker Armon Bailey.
Leota is a three-time All-Conference selection, including earning first-team honors as a sophomore in 2022. Over three seasons, Leota recorded 213 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups.
Abraham Williams (Idaho; DB)
Idaho entered the offseason with question marks in the secondary and also lost All-Big Sky return specialist Jermaine Jackson. The addition of former Weber State defensive back Abraham Williams will help fill both voids next season.
Williams is a two-time FCS All-American as a kick returner, including his consensus first-team selection in 2022. He led the nation with four kickoff returns, which set the single-season Big Sky record. Over the past two seasons, Williams recorded 1,433 kick return yards and five touchdowns. He also totaled 42 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups at cornerback for the Wildcats.
The Vandals also added North Alabama's KJ Trujillo and Northern Iowa's Corry Thomas Jr. Both are expected to compete with Williams for a starting cornerback spot next season.
Justice Jackson (Idaho State; RB)
Idaho State had the worst rushing offense in the Big Sky last season, averaging less than 60 yards per game. Former Eastern Washington running back Justice Jackson is expected to be an instant upgrade for the Bengals. Jackson saw action in 37 games over the past four seasons, rushing for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Top Offense: Montana State
There is a statistical argument to be made that Montana State has had the best offense in the FCS over the past two seasons. Montana State led all FCS teams in success rate and yards per play (7.88). Everything starts with the rushing attack for the Bobcats. Montana State has the best offensive line in the conference and despite multiple players exiting through the portal, All-American Marcus Wehr and Justus Perkins both return after starting the last 40 games. JT Reed and Cole Sain also return after missing last season but played over 800 snaps in 2022.
The running game can be devastating; the Bobcats averaged 7.28 yards per carry last season. No other team in the FCS averaged over 6.50 yards per carry. Montana State is led by a stable of running backs who would start at most other FCS programs. Quarterback Tommy Mellott’s legs add another dynamic option and could be the most dangerous weapon in the FCS. Mellott has 2,474 career rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.
While some experts question the lack of a true passing attack, the Bobcats remain extremely effective through the air. Montana State averaged over 9.0 yards per pass attempt, which ranked No. 4 in the FCS. Everything the Bobcats do in the run game results in other playmakers being able to make plays down the field. There should be no dropoff for Montana State's offense in 2024.
Top Defense: Montana
Montana's defense was one of the biggest factors in the Grizzlies' run to the FCS national championship game last season. The Grizzlies led the Big Sky in scoring and rushing defense and ranked No. 3 in passing defense. Despite only returning five starters, Montana will have plenty of talent at all three levels entering the 2024 season.
All-American linebacker Riley Wilson will be one of the favorites for the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Grizzlies with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. The Grizzlies have question marks at defensive tackle but added plenty of experience from the transfer portal. Defensive end Hayden Harris also returns after seeing action in all 15 games last season.
Montana ranked No. 1 in the Big Sky with 17 interceptions last season, led by All-American cornerback Trevin Gradney with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Safety Ryder Meyer also returns after an impressive season with 91 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. Cornerback Ronald Jackson and safety Jaxon Lee are two names to watch as both will step into more prominent roles next season.
FCS Football Central's Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Montana State
2. Montana
3. Sacramento State
T4. UC Davis
T4. Idaho
6. Weber State
7. Eastern Washington
T-8. Idaho State
T-8. Portland State
10. Northern Arizona
11. Cal Poly
12. Northern Colorado