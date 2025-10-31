Week 10 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
As we do every week, we preview the biggest games of the weekend and make our official predictions.
Let's take a look at the biggest games of the Week 10 slate.
2025 Prediction Record: 105-26
2022-24 Record: 382-122
Dartmouth at No. 12 Harvard
Kickoff: 2 pm CT (ESPN+)
If you are a projected bubble team, this game could have a massive impact on how tight the bubble will be for the FCS Playoffs. A Harvard loss could set the Ivy League up for two bids, while a Harvard win could push the Crimson into the Top 8 seed conversation. Dartmouth needs this win to remain in the race for the auto bid, and potentially the FCS Playoffs.
All eyes should be on the rushing attacks on Saturday. These are the two best teams in the Ivy League in rushing offense and defense, with Harvard ranking No. 1 in both categories. The Crimson have suffocated opposing offenses, allowing 93.8 yards per game and only two rushing touchdowns.
Dartmouth's offense has run through D.J. Crowther, who leads the Big Green with 572 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Grayson Saunier is a threat with his legs, rushing for 300 yards and eight scores. Saunier threw four interceptions in the first three games, but has not turned it over in the past three. It'll be a key once again against a Harvard defense that leads the Ivy League with 10 interceptions.
Quarterback Jaden Craig gets a ton of attention, rightfully so, for Harvard, but it has been the run game that's taken center stage the past few games. Xaviah Bascon leads the team with 325 rushing yards and three scores. Craig has still been excellent, throwing for 1,531 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
This could be Harvard's biggest test of the season, but I still like how this team matches up against Dartmouth. The rushing defense will be key, while Craig has another stellar performance, helping the Crimson improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Ivy League play.
Prediction: Harvard (35-21)
Gardner-Webb at No. 9 Tennessee Tech
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
This game could have major playoff implications and could completely alter the OVC-Big South title race. Gardner-Webb needs this win to remain in the race for the auto bid, while also needing a ranked win to add to its resume. Tennessee Tech remains undefeated and is in full control of the OVC-Big South race. The Golden Eagles have been dominant, outscoring their opponents 404-123, for an average margin of victory of 35 points.
Gardner-Webb has thrived off its rushing attack, which ranks 2nd in the conference with 197.9 yards per game. This offense features two of the best running backs in the league, led by Carson Gresock with 607 yards and nine touchdowns. Quasean Holmes has added another 596 yards and four touchdowns. This will be the key for Gardner-Webb, which has rushed for 100 or more yards in every game, except one this season, resulting in a blowout loss against UT Martin.
Tennessee Tech is having a historic season defensively, holding opponents to 43 rushing yards per game and 1.4 yards per carry. That would be the third-lowest single-season total in FCS history. Theron Gaines leads the Golden Eagles with 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The defensive line has not only thrived against the run, but the Golden Eagles lead the conference with 28 sacks, over nine sacks more than any other team in the conference.
Gardner-Webb has run the ball well, but Tennessee Tech has found even more success on the ground, leading the OVC-Big South with 244.6 yards per game. This is a matchup nightmare for the Runnin' Bulldogs, who rank dead last in the conference in rushing defense (215.0). Quintell Quinn and Q'Daryius Jennings have combined for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, both averaging over 7.0 yards per carry.
The Runnin' Bulldogs are talented enough to give the Golden Eagles a challenge, but I think this is a terrible matchup. I don't see how Gardner-Webb finds success on the ground, which will likely cause a ton of problems offensively. Give me Tennessee Tech in another dominant win.
Prediction: Tennessee Tech (42-28)
No. 18 Youngstown State at No. 1 North Dakota State
Kickoff: 2:30 pm CT (ESPN+)
North Dakota State is on a historic trajectory this season, outscoring its first eight opponents 343-77. This includes four ranked wins, including a 38-7 rout of South Dakota State in the Dakota Marker. Youngstown State faces its toughest test of the season, as the Penguins aim to extend their two-game winning streak.
If Youngstown State is going to pull off the upset, it needs another spectacular performance from quarterback Beau Brungard. He's passed for 1,879 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, while also rushing for a team-high 991 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's emerged as a dark horse candidate for the Walter Payton Award, and this is his chance to make his case.
Things won't be easy for Brungard and Youngstown State's offense, as they face the best defense in FCS football. The Bison lead the nation in total defense (221.1) and scoring defense (9.62). They've held seven of their eight opponents to less than 200 passing yards, while holding every opponent under 140 rushing yards.
On the other side, Youngstown State has to find a way to limit quarterback Cole Payton, who has been a superstar this season. He's completing 75% of his passes for 1,808 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has added another 612 yards and 10 touchdowns with his legs, averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
Payton has one of the best wide receivers in the country at his disposal in Bryce Lance, who leads the Bison with 31 receptions for 638 yards and four touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per reception. It'll be a tough matchup for the Youngstown State secondary, which allows 223.9 yards per game, ranking 7th in the MVFC.
I do think Youngstown State is a good team and should still be in position to make the FCS Playoffs, but the Bison are on a different level than the rest of the FCS this season. North Dakota State makes another statement with a dominant win, headlined by another spectacular performance from Payton.
Prediction: North Dakota State (42-17)
No. 2 Tarleton State at No. 24 Abilene Christian
Kickoff: 3 pm CT (ESPN+)
Tarleton State has delivered on the lofty preseason expectations that surrounded this team, sitting at 9-0, including an FBS win over Army. The Texans are in position to make a run at the No. 2 seed, which would give them home-field advantage in the postseason.
Abilene Christian has been excellent in ranked matchups, winning three Top 25 games this season. However, stunning losses to Southern Utah and Incarnate Word may have the Wildcats facing a must-win situation on Saturday. They are currently 4-4, 3-1 in the UAC, but need this win to remain in the race for the conference title. At 7-5, the Wildcats would have a case for an at-large bid, but it would not be guaranteed.
Tarleton State quarterback Victor Gabalis is back after missing a few games with an injury. He's been outstanding this season, completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,441 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only one interception. He has plenty of weapons on the outside, led by Peyton Kramer and Cody Jackson, who have combined for over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The Texans have nine different players who have recorded a receiving touchdown this year, eight of which have two or more.
This could be an issue for an Abilene Christian secondary, which ranks No. 8 in the UAC in passing defense, allowing 232.4 yards per game. The Wildcats have struggled forcing opposing quarterbacks into mistakes, only recording four interceptions, which ranks last among UAC teams. If Tarleton State is able to open up its passing attack, this could be a long afternoon for the Wildcats.
Abilene Christian's offense runs through Stone Earle, who returned to the program where he started his career. He's passed for 1,877 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding 294 yards and six scores on the ground. His best games have come in ACU's ranked matchups, making him the x-factor on Saturday.
Tarleton State's secondary has not received the attention it truly deserves. The Texans have held opposing offenses to 149.9 yards per game, allowing only four passing touchdowns, while forcing 15 interceptions. They have also returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns. This defense also leads the UAC in forced fumbles (12) and fumbles recovered (13).
The bright spot of Abilene Christian's defense has been its rushing defense. The Wildcats have held every FCS opponent, outside of UIW, under 180 yards rushing, including two of their ranked opponents under 50 yards. Rashon Myles Jr. and Will Shaffer are a dynamic linebacker duo, who has combined for over 120 tackles this season.
Abilene Christian will need to stop the run, which will be difficult against the No. 1 rushing attack in the UAC. Tre Page III has been a breakout star for the Texans, posting a team-high 839 yards and seven touchdowns. He was banged up in last week's win, but the Texans have plenty of depth behind him. James Paige and Caleb Lewis have both posted over 350 rushing yards and combined for 16 touchdowns.
My head is telling me Tarleton State could notch another blowout win, but my gut tells me this has all the makings of a trap game for the Texans. It's on the road, against an in-state conference foe, and the Wildcats are desperate for a rebound win. I'll split the difference and take Tarleton State in a competitive game, in which the Texans pull away in the second half.
Prediction: Tarleton State (38-28)
Other Week 10 Predictions:
No. 3 Montana 38, Weber State 13
No. 4 Montana State 34, Northern Colorado 17
No. 7 Lehigh 41, Georgetown 13
No. 8 North Dakota 31, South Dakota 14
No. 15 Mercer 38, Furman 14
No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana 45, East Texas A&M 20
No. 23 Stephen F. Austin 31, UTRGV 21
Western Carolina 45, Chattanooga 31
Alabama State 34, Prairie View A&M 27
Drake 27, Butler 17
