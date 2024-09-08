Week 2 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- North Dakota State Bison
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Montana Grizzlies
- Montana State Bobcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Idaho Vandals
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Central Arkansas Bears
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Chattanooga Mocs
- William & Mary Tribe
- Richmond Spiders
- Furman Paladins
- Albany Great Danes
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- UC Davis Aggies
- Lafayette Leopards
- Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Nicholls Colonels
- Weber State Wildcats
- Youngstown State Penguins
- Elon Phoenix
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- UNI Panthers
- Lamar Cardinals
- Alabama State Hornets
- Drake Bulldogs
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- Mercer Bears
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 2)
No. 1 South Dakota State 45, No. 12 Incarnate Word 24
No. 2 North Dakota State 52, Tennessee State 3
No. 3 Montana State 41, Maine 24
No. 23 North Dakota 27, No. 4 Montana 24
No. 5 Villanova 28, Colgate 3
Wisconsin 27, No. 6 South Dakota 13
No. 7 Idaho 17, Wyoming 13
No. 8 Sacramento State at Fresno State (TBA)
No. 9 Central Arkansas 34, Lindenwood 13
No. 10 Southern Illinois 31, Austin Peay 31
Georgia State 24, No. 11 Chattanooga 21
Coastal Carolina 40, No. 13 William & Mary 21
Wofford 26, No. 14 Richmond 19
Charleston Southern 24, No. 15 Furman 20
West Virginia 49, No. 16 UAlbany 14
Campbell 24, No. 17 Western Carolina 16
No. 18 UC Davis vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (TBA)
No. 19 Lafayette 40, Monmouth 35
No. 20 Tarleton State 35, Houston Christian 18
No. 21 Illinois State 24, North Alabama 17
LSU 44, No. 22 Nicholls 21
No. 24 Weber State 43, Portland State 16
No. 25 Youngstown State 59, Valparaiso 25
Honorable Mentions:
Elon 41, North Carolina Central 19
Mercer 31, Bethune-Cookman 2
Miami 56, Florida A&M 9
SEMO 45, UT Martin 42
Abilene Christian 38, West Georgia 24
Eastern Illinois 27, Indiana State 20
Drake 35, Eastern Washington 32
Northern Iowa 17, St. Thomas 10
Alabama State 24, Miles 3
Minnesota 48, Rhode Island 0
Lamar 28, Mississippi Valley State 14
More FCS Football News
Week 2 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Walter Payton Award Power Ranking (Post-Week 1)
Week 2 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Behind The Numbers: Week 1 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Recap: Week 1 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.