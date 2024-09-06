Week 2 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 2 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
2024 Prediction Record: 16-3
2022-23 Record: 207-75
No. 12 Incarnate Word (1-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
The Jackrabbits and Cardinals will meet for the first time in program history. South Dakota State has won 28 consecutive games against FCS opponents but will aim to rebound from the first loss since Sep. 2022. Incarnate Word missed the FCS Playoffs last season despite winning nine games and will have a chance to make a statement in Brookings.
Incarnate Word's defense will face the massive challenge of stopping South Dakota State's rushing attack. Running back Amar Johnson showed his explosiveness last week, averaging over 8.0 yards per carry. Defensive tackles Chase Carter and Josh Gonzales are two key players to watch this weekend. Incarnate Word's linebacker core is one of the most experienced in the FCS and will need an outstanding performance this weekend. Tylan Foster led the Cardinals with nine tackles, while Mister Williams recorded five tackles and an interception in Week 1.
South Dakota State's defense will present plenty of challenges for the Cardinals. Quarterback Zach Calzada will need to find ways to stretch the field vertically, utilizing a talented wide receiver core. Jalen Walthall led the Cardinals with 103 receiving yards and one touchdown last week. Cornerbacks Colby Humphrey and All-American Dalys Beanum anchor one of the most talented secondary units in the nation. Safety Tucker Large led the Jacks with four interceptions last season and can make a significant impact as a punt returner.
Incarnate Word has the talent to make this game interesting, but South Dakota State's physicality and size on the line of scrimmage will wear the Cardinals down in the second half. Incarnate Word's secondary has the advantage against the inexperienced South Dakota State wide receiver core, but expect a heavy dose of Amar and Angel Johnson on Saturday.
Prediction: South Dakota State (31-17)
No. 4 Montana (1-0) at No. 23 North Dakota (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Montana will travel to the Alerus Center, where North Dakota has won 25 of its last 28 games. The Grizzlies are looking to build on the momentum of a Week 1 win over Missouri State, while the Hawks will aim to bounce back from losing to Iowa State.
The Grizzlies' quarterback rotation continues, but Fresno State transfer Logan Fife showed plenty of promise against the Bears. Quarterback play will be important this weekend after North Dakota held Iowa State to only 86 rushing yards last weekend. The Hawks will aim to slow down Eli Gillman and Nick Ostmo, who combined for 125 rushing yards against Missouri State.
The status of All-Americans Junior Bergen, Riley Wilson, and Cole Grossman is unknown. Wilson's absence is lessened by the emergence of Vai Kaho, who posted seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. The Grizzlies also have one of the deepest wide receiver cores in the FCS, headlined by Aaron Fontes and Keelan White, but Bergen brings an elite level of athleticism and special teams production.
The matchup to watch will be North Dakota's rushing attack against Montana's defensive line. Running backs Isaiah Smith and Gaven Ziebarth combined for over 1,200 rushing yards last season. An experienced and talented Montana defensive line will test North Dakota's revamped offensive line. Hayden Harris had a breakout performance in Week 1, totaling three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Pat Hayden also had a stellar debut, anchoring the interior of the defensive line with 1.5 tackles for loss.
There has been plenty of discussion about Montana being on upset alert, but I believe the Grizzlies will be the most talented team on the field this weekend. I expect Montana's defense to generate consistent pressure on Simon Romfo, creating issues for the North Dakota offense. Montana's offense will make enough plays to escape the Alerus Center with the Top 25 victory.
Prediction: Montana (24-14)
Campbell (0-1) at No. 17 Western Carolina (0-1)
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
Both programs are searching for their first win of the 2024 season after competitive FBS matchups in Week 1. The Catamounts lead No. 24 NC State entering the fourth quarter, while the Camels only trailed Liberty by seven at halftime.
The defenses will be tested in this matchup, as both offenses have shown the ability to produce explosive plays at a high rate. Quarterback Cole Gonzales led the Catamounts with 211 passing yards and 75 rushing yards last week, posting two touchdowns. He is one of the favorites to win the Walter Payton Award and showed a new wrinkle in his game with his legs last week. Chad Mascoe Jr. made his first start last weekend, recording over 200 total yards for the Camels.
Running back Mark Biggins could emerge as the x-factor in this matchup after a stellar performance in Week 1. He led the Camels with 81 rushing yards on only eight attempts, averaging over 10.0 yards per carry. The Catamounts have a plethora of weapons, led by running back Branson Adams and wide receiver AJ Colombo.
Defensively, both programs must establish the line of scrimmage and generate pressure on the opposing quarterback. Western Carolina's secondary, led by Ken Moore Jr. and CJ Williams, could be the difference in this game. All-Conference linebackers Hayward McQueen Jr. and Antoine Williams are also playmakers at the second level. The Camels will need another stellar performance from defensive tackle Paul Hutson III, who posted 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks in Week 1.
Expect offensive fireworks in Cullowhee this weekend, but Western Carolina's defense will make enough plays for the Catamounts to avoid an upset at home. Gonzales is also primed for another impressive performance and will be the biggest difference in this matchup.
Prediction: Western Carolina (38-28)
Tennessee State (1-0) at No. 2 North Dakota State (0-1)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
North Dakota State is searching for its first win of the season after a thriller with Colorado, while the Tigers looked impressive in their Week 1 matchup against Mississippi Valley State. The Bison have won 25 consecutive home openers and are 19-0 following a regular season loss since 2010.
Quarterback Cam Miller will aim to carry the momentum from his electric Week 1 performance into this weekend. He accounted for almost 80% of North Dakota State's offensive yards against Colorado, posting three total touchdowns. His playmaking ability will test a Tennessee State defense that enters this season with over eight new starters.
Defensive end Eriq George earned Freshman All-American honors in 2023 and did not miss a stride in his sophomore debut. He led the Tigers with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack against the Delta Devils. George, All-Conference defensive tackle Jalen Bell, and SEMO transfer Keandre Booker will be key players to watch for the Tigers.
The x-factor for Tennessee State's offense will be quarterback Draylen Ellis. Ellis exploded for 356 passing yards and three touchdowns last week but will need to take his game to the next level if the Tigers are going to shock the world. Limiting turnovers and extending plays with his legs will be two critical aspects of Ellis' game against the Bison.
This may be the season that Eddie George leads the Tigers into contention for the Big South-OVC, but this will be a different challenge. North Dakota State will have a significant advantage on the line of scrimmage and will establish the run early. The Bison will also be looking to make a statement after last week's loss, which leads to a comfortable win in the Fargodome.
Prediction: North Dakota State (41-20)
Other Week 2 FCS Predictions:
No. 3 Montana State 34, Maine 13
No. 5 Villanova 38, Colgate 10
No. 10 Southern Illinois 35, Austin Peay 14
No. 14 Richmond 28, Wofford 13
No. 19 Lafayette 30, Monmouth 23
No. 21 Illinois State 31, North Alabama 21
No. 24 Weber State 34, Portland State 28
SEMO 27, UT Martin 24
North Carolina Central 23, Elon 20
Mercer 27, Bethune-Cookman 13
Lamar 38, Mississippi Valley State 10
Howard 45, Mercyhurst 14
