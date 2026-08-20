Former Gators Baseball Star Experiencing Major League Breakout

Buzz has been generating around the potential impact that Jac Caglianone could make in the major leagues since he was still a member of the Florida Gators. Over the last two-plus months, he's begun to reach the other side of adjusting to the majors and reach that next level.

Last season can be chalked up to not being ready. He hadn't had much time in the minor leagues before that. Through the first two months of this season, he was still slower to start, batting .236 with a .685 OPS. He had certainly taken a step forward, but he wasn't at peak form quite yet, and was experiencing a bit of a seesaw season.

Since then, the jets have turned on and he hasn't stop. In 65 games going back to June, Caglianone was batting .310 with a .930 OPS, 17 home runs and 49 RBIs. Over 162 games, he would be on pace for 42 home runs and 122 RBIs.

During that time, he's gotten a taste of some national attention by participating in the 2026 Home Run Derby in Philadelphia. He wasn't an All-Star, but he was part of a major event in the All-Star festivities. Maybe next season, he'll get to join his teammate, superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at the Midsummer Classic.

He's managed to join the ranks of some of the other stars who were part of the 2024 class, such as A's first baseman Nick Kurtz, Reds rising ace Chase Burns and Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana.

Bazzana specifically could prove to be a new formidable, consistent foe, with both of them getting to compete against each other in the American League Central.

For the cherry on top, he's outpaced a rival baseball player. Former Georgia star Charlie Condon, who was picked ahead of Caglianone and beat him out for the Golden Spikes Award, is still hanging out in Triple-A, a level he reached just this season.

Even over the rebuilding Colorado Rockies organization, Condon still has to show he's ready. Perhaps someday, he and Caglianone will get to run it back in an interleague game.

During his time at Florida, Caglianone left a mark on the program that included his name in the history books. He's the program's all-time home run leader with 75. He was part of the 2023 team that reached that final of the College World Series, and he put on a herculean effort to get them back to Omaha the following season.

In his final season, 2024, he was a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, a First Team All-American and took home th John Olerud 2-Way Player of the Year. That time as a pitcher has still be been valuable for the former Gators star. He's no longer on the mound, but it provides him a lethal arm in the outfield.

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