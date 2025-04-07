'The Word Disappointment Would Be a Huge Understatement': Gators Season Turns Disastrous After Another Sweep
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In a series the Florida Gators season depended on against Vanderbilt, their hitters went 4-for-29 with runners in scoring position, 0-for-5 with the bases loaded, and the team was swept by a combined score of 20-5.
After Florida’s previous season started with inconsistent play and ended with a deep Omaha run, the shaky start to conference play was problematic, yet history told Gator Nation not to panic. Now, panic is not only necessary, but really unavoidable.
“To use the word disappointment would be a huge understatement to be honest with you…For whatever reason this team is choosing not to respond to adversity,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Florida’s 11-3 loss on Sunday. “Been here a long time and I have never been a part of something like this."
While Florida continues to add to a historically bad start to conference play, sitting at 1-11 so far, they made history for multiple other reasons as well this weekend.
The sweep in Gainesville was Vanderbilt's first ever against the Gators at home, and it marks the first time since 2004 that Florida has been swept by multiple conference opponents at their home ballpark.
It was also the first time Florida lost back-to-back conference three-game series at home in the history of the program.
“You can basically sum up the entire weekend (with this): Vandy has the bases loaded, nobody out, in the top of the eight and we get out of it. Then we go down on eight pitches. Had all kinds of momentum, and quite honestly, didn’t show any fight,” O’Sullivan said. “Then we turn around and give up five in the top of the ninth.”
With the Gators chances at a postseason bid seemingly nonexistent at this point, O’Sullivan seems lost for answers as the same problems continue to happen over and over again.
“It has been the same old story the entire year, honestly," he said after another rough outing from Florida’s relief pitching. “It’s really hard to watch.”
On Sunday, Florida's relievers gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits in six innings of work after starter Alex Philpott allowed four earned runs in three innings. The bulk of Vanderbilt's success against Florida's relievers came against McCall Biemiller, who gave up two earned runs without recording a single out, and the tandem of Billy Barlow and Christian Rodriguez, who gave up five earned runs on eight hits in late-inning action.
In conference play, Florida’s pitchers have combined for a 9.63 ERA, holding a team ERA that ranks15th of 16 SEC programs. They have more pitchers with an ERA over 40 than under six.
“There are certain points in a game where you have to rise up and make pitches,” O’Sullivan said about the struggles. “We gotta keep coaching them, and at some point, they gotta improve.”
In the box, Florida has not been much better. Gators hitters are hitting at just a .244 average in conference play so far, ranking 12th in the SEC. They have more hitters hitting under .200 than over .250.
While the struggles continue to happen and the season seems lost at this point, O’Sullivan won’t make any changes when deciding who to send out there.
“I am going to play the best nine players. We are not throwing in the towel by no means. We are going to continue to play and play the best guys.” O’Sullivan answered when asked about a possible shift towards younger players. “We have a thin bench because of the injuries, but we are going to play the best nine guys that we feel like will help us win.”
While unlikely, Florida’s disastrous season can still be salvaged, yet it seems all hope left is in a miracle. One of the most prestigious programs in the country, it will be interesting to see where the Gators go from here, stuck in constant call for help with no one seemingly willing to respond.
The Gators return to the field Tuesday for a matchup at home against Florida State. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.