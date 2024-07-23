Three Gators Earn All-Star Nods in Cape Cod Baseball League
The All-Star teams in the Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) were announced this past weekend with a triad of Florida Gators on the East Division’s roster.
Infielder Cade Kurland (Harwich Mariners), catcher/first baseman Brody Donay (Brewster Whitecaps) and pitcher Jake Clemente (Brewster Whitecaps) all earned the nod for the 2024 CCBL All-Star Game.
Moreover, Kurland and Donay will be starting at second base and first base respectively for the East Division during the All-Star game.
And while Clemente won’t be the first pitcher on the mound for the East, he still has been one of the more impressive pitchers over the summer. Jake Clemente has posted a 1.93 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 18.2 innings of work on the mound. Additionally, his 1.93 ERA ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the CCBL.
Also, he pitched a gem and one of the best outings on the mound from any pitcher this summer in his fourth start for the Whitecaps. In this start, Clemente threw seven shutout innings and allowed just one hit in a 7-0 win over the Mariners.
His seven innings was the first time a Whitecaps starter had pitched into the seventh this season.
Clemente’s teammate Donay has had a quality summer as well. Donay is hitting .250 and launched five homers in 19 games in the CCBL on his way to earning this all-star nod.
During his time in Cape Cod, the slugger is tied for third in slugging, tied for sixth in batting average and sixth in OPS among all first baseman. Furthermore, he is tied for second in home runs among first baseman and tied for sixth among all positions.
Lastly, infielder Cade Kurland has held his own in the CCBL. Kurland is hitting .264 and drove in eight runs in 18 games for the Mariners.
The 33rd annual East versus West All-Star Game will take place at Guv Fuller Field on Saturday, July 27.