Florida Gators Showcase Talent at NBA G League Elite Camp
While three former Florida Gators prepare for the NBA Combine, two of their teammates got a chance to showcase their skills at the G League Elite Camp.
Guard Will Richard and center Rueben Chinyelu participated in the event, which took place from May 9 to May 11 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Each player took part in scrimmages, drills and measurements with the hopes of catching the attention of NBA and NBA G League scouts, while also fighting for a possible invite to the actual NBA Draft Combine.
Both players played in two scrimmages, but never competed with/against each other. In Chinyelu’s first scrimmage, he scored three points while bringing down eight rebounds and dishing out five assists . Meanwhile, Richard finished with just three points and four rebounds.
The two improved offensively heading into their second game. Chinyelu scored eight points and made four assists (highest +/- among all players), while Richard also added eight points and made two assists.
Prior to the scrimmages, each former Gator had already done something to separate themselves.
As usual, Richard was lights-out from beyond the arc. One drill tested how well players could shoot off the dribble. Richard dominated it, shooting 90 percent (27-for-30), which was 10 points higher than second place.
Last season, Richard was named to the Final Four and SEC All-Tournament teams while averaging career-highs in points (13.3) and three-pointers made (80).
Before anybody even picked up a basketball, however, Chinyelu was already turning heads. The former Gators big man measured a wingspan of 7-foot-8, nearly a full foot more than his listed height.
Monday, Richard's and Chinyelu's teammates Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Alex Condon will be participating in the NBA Draft Combine.