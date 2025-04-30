Former Gators' G Finds New Home
Former Florida Gators reserve guard Kajus Kublickas, who was the team's first entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal after its national championship, will transfer to Pacific, according to the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Kublickas, a Lithuanian native, spent two seasons with the Gators as a reserve guard, with 11 total points across 15 appearances. He was Florida's last scholarship addition prior to the 2023-24 season.
He joined Florida after a successful stint with Zalgris II in Lithuania's second league, where he averaged 9.1 points and 3.3 assists across 37 games as the team won a league championship. Last offseason, Kublickas averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while leading Lithuania to a 5-2 record and fifth place finish at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
“I dug a little bit into Gators history and what the club is," he said in October of why he chose Florida. "I acknowledged that this is a really big university with a really big history, and I thought this is the place I wanted to be."
Kublickas was the first of three portal exits as guard Denzel Aberdeen and forward Sam Alexis joined him after. Aberdeen has since transferred to Kentucky, while Alexis joined Indiana, marking his third school in three years.
Since Kublickas' departure, the Gators have added two guards through the portal in Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, who appears poised to become the team's starting point guard, and Ohio transfer AJ Brown, the brother of rising UF sophomore Isaiah Brown.
Florida has also been linked to USC transfer Desmond Claude, who is expected to visit UF on Thursday.
“Losing Denzel Aberdeen was tough but we wish him nothing but the best,” head coach Todd Golden said live on The Field of 68. “I'm confident we can find somebody to take that spot.”