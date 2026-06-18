Gators Basketball Releases Jersey Numbers for 2026-27 Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators men's basketball program on Wednesday released its official jersey numbers for the upcoming 2026-27 season, giving fans a first look at the expected roster for head coach Todd Golden's fifth season leading the program.

The numbers can be found below.

threads update ⬆️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gqXz1hVigb — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) June 17, 2026

All but one of Florida's returning players in Boogie Fland (0), Alex Lloyd (4), Urban Klavzar (7), Alex Kovatchev (8), Rueben Chinyelu (9), Thomas Haugh (10), CJ Ingram II (11), Viktor Mikic (12), Isaiah Brown (20) and Alex Condon (21) will wear the same numbers as they did last season. Guard AJ Brown, who is donning the No. 3, wore No. 23 last season while sitting out the season due to injury.

Meanwhile, newcomers Denzel Aberdeen (1), Jones Lay (13), Domen Petrovic (19) and Arturas Butajevas (25) each had their numbers revealed. Aberdeen, a transfer from Kentucky, previously wore No. 11 in his previous three seasons with the Gators before spending a season with the Wildcats.

His inclusion on the list also reflects Florida's confidence that he will receive a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. Aberdeen played his fourth season of college basketball last year at Kentucky but only played in 40.8 total minutes as a true freshman during the 2022-23 season. Florida has not announced a decision on his waiver, but head coach Todd Golden called it a "common-sense situation" earlier this offseason.

"This isn't a 27-year-old trying to play his eighth year in college at his sixth different school," Golden said. "This is a 22-year-old within his fifth-year clock coming back to get his degree. And I think it would be a really weird stance to try to fight him from playing. Now if he had played 30 games and played 15 minutes a night, we wouldn't be going down this path. But to me there's a common sense approach on Denzel that I think should be solved pretty quickly."

Meanwhile, Florida enters the season as the expected No. 1 team in the preseason polls after retaining star forward Haugh, star forward Condon and Defensive Player of the Year Chinyelu despite NBA Draft interest for all three players. Florida also retained point guard Fland and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Klavzar and is expecting second-year production jumps from Ingram II and Lloyd as key bench pieces.

"It's national championship or bust for this team," Haugh said. "But we're mature enough, we have a really old group now to know that, so I think we're going to be really comfortable coming in this season."

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