Why Florida's International Signing Does Not Affect its Chances of Retaining Rueben Chinyelu

The Florida Gators may have found its next recruiting gem in European forward Arturas Butajevas, who officially signed with the program on Monday. After averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with Unicaja Malaga's U22 team in Spain, the 6-foot-10 do-it-all forward provides a big spark for Florida's depth next season.

"We are very excited to have Arturas join our program," UF head coach Todd Golden said. "He is a physical and athletic frontcourt player that has already proven to be highly capable during both international and youth competition. He is a hard worker who will fit seamlessly within our program upon arrival. We are looking forward to him arriving and starting workouts with our team this summer."

But with wing Thomas Haugh and forward Alex Condon both set to return next season, and Rueben Chinyelu already announcing he will return to Florida if he exits the NBA Draft, what will Butajevas' role look like as a freshman?

Florida Gators senior writer Chris Harry put it best to describe Butajevas' role with the team next season.

"If Rueben comes back, (Butajevas)'s the fourth big," he wrote on X. "Think Micah-lite minutes."

If Rueben comes back, here’s the fourth big. Think Micah-lite minutes.

Gators https://t.co/w19I5t5WfV — Chris Harry (@GatorsChris) April 27, 2026

Harry, of course, is referring to outgoing transfer Micah Handlogten, who leaves Florida after three seasons with the program and is waiting on a waiver decision for another year of eligibility from the NCAA. Butajevas' arrival as Chinyelu continues to test the NBA Draft waters led many to believing that it signals that the star big and reigning Defensive Player of the Year is not returning to Florida.

That could not be farther from the case.

If anything, Butajevas provides Florida with immediate depth at Condon's position at the four and is seemingly in a position to take over the position for the 2027-28 season after Condon graduates. As far as minutes are concerned, as Harry pointed out, taking over Handlogten's 14.8 minutes per game would be a perfect start and could be a nice addition in certain lineups, including when Condon plays at the five.

As far as Handlogten's specific role as the depth piece at the five, 7-foot freshman Jones Lay appears best-suited for that role, but how many minutes he'll play, especially with Butajevas taking Handlogten's minutes, remains to be seen.

Now, where does that leave Florida with Chinyelu?

Golden already expressed confidence that Chinyelu, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will return for his senior season, especially after Haugh and Condon returned. Golden also added that Chinyelu's current rise from an unknown transfer addition from Washington State to the top defender in college basketball is another benefit to returning if he can make another jump as a senior.

Chinyelu went from averaging 4.7 points and five rebounds a game as a freshman at Washington State to averaging 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

"He was one of the best defensive player and one of the best rebounder if not the best rebounder in America, and his offensive game came along. Why can’t he make the big jump and go into what is widely considered a weaker draft the next year and potentially play his way into the middle of the first round?" Golden said last week. "Its all within the range of outcomes. Rueben is a guy that I would bet on in terms of who he is as a person and what he is made of to be able to do something like that."

Nonetheless, Golden said that Florida will "be prepared to pivot" if Chinyelu ultimately remains in the draft and will look to add more size. While entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal is closed, Florida will have an opportunity to add another player to the roster in players already in the portal or through the international route as they have done previously.

Or, Florida, in a "worst-case scenario," will have to work with what is has in Condon at the five and Butajevas potentially starting at the four with Jones Lay and reserve Viktor Mikic as the bench pieces.

"There's nobody that's going to replace Rueben. Rueben's a pretty unique, amazing player," Golden said. "So it might have to be, you know, just kind of a, whatever, just a different type of replacement. But again, I'm keeping my fingers crossed and hoping we get the big fella back.”

Chinyelu has until May 27 to decide on if he will stay in the NBA Draft or return to Florida for his senior season. Until then, Florida and Golden will have to continue its attempts to get him to stay while researching other options as another plan.

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