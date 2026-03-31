Record-Breaking Center Olivier Rioux Makes Decision on Future with Gators

After two seasons with the Florida Gators, 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux's time with the program has come to an end, with the walk-on announcing on Tuesday his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Rioux will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"It's truly hard to put into words what these last two years and this experience has meant to me," Rioux said in a statement posted to social media. "From being raised in the province of Quebec back home in Canada, to representing this incredible program, wearing these colors and competing at the highest level has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

In two years with Florida, Rioux played sparingly, not seeing the floor until this past season. In 11 appearances this season, he averaged less than a point in 1.5 minutes per game. In those limited minutes, though, Rioux broke multiple NCAA records by default.

At 7 feet 9 inches, the Guinness World Record holder for world's tallest teenager, Rioux became the tallest NCAA basketball player ever to appear in a game, score in a game and hit a field goal. With his appearance against Prairie View A&M in the Round of 64, during which he scored two points with one rebound, he became the tallest player in NCAA Tournament history to appear and score in a game.

Rioux was also a member of the 2025 national championship team but did not see any minutes during the season.

"Winning the national championship last year was a dream come true for all of us," Rioux said. "It's something we worked for every single day, and to experience that moment together is something I will cherish forever. I will take these memories with me for the rest of my life."

Rioux, a long-term developmental prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, will now spend the rest of his career elsewhere as Florida waits on other decisions from the rest of its front court. As it stands, wing Thomas Haugh, forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu all have NBA Draft potential. Additionally, center Micah Handlogten continues to wait on a decision regarding his NCAA waiver for an additional year of eligibility.

Florida, meanwhile, signed 7-footer center Jones Lay as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

Rioux is Florida's first announced departure, with guards Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, Alex Lloyd Isaiah Brown and AJ Brown all announcing their returns. Florida is still waiting on decisions from freshman wing CJ Ingram, reserve forward Viktor Mikic, guard Alex Kovatchev and reserve guard Cooper Josefsburg.

The NCAA Transfer Portal official opens on April 7.