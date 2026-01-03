Big 12 Running Back Visiting Florida Next Week

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has yet to make his decision on whether his time in Gainesville is done or not. Even with that decision still looming, the Gators need to bring in another back or two from the portal to reinforce the running back spot.

One option to help bolster the depth is Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor, who reportedly visits the Gators on Monday. Pryor will have one season of eligibility left.

Pryor has spent the last two seasons with the Bearcats, totaling 940 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 132 carries. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry in his first season with Cincinnati and 6.9 yards per carry this past season. He also logged 288 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns over his two years with the program.

Before his transfer to Cincinnati, Pryor spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, he only played in eight games across three years and recorded 40 total carries for 147 rushing yards and one score.

The decision to go after Pryor is easy to understand. Florida is losing Ja’kobi Jackson, Treyaun Webb and K.D. Daniels to the portal this offseason. They also did not sign a running back in the 2026 cycle. That leaves Duke Clark and Byron Louis as the players next up at the position, both of whom are inexperienced.

Pryor is not the only target in the portal, though. Sumrall and new running back coach Chris Foster have more options on the board. Those of interest to Florida are Washington’s Adam Mohammed, USC’s Bryan Jackson and Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier, according to On3’s Corey Bender on X.

Mohammed is arguably the most coveted of the three, making it more difficult to bring him in as the No. 2 option. However, should Baugh enter the portal and head for a different school, then Florida could make a strong push for the former Washington back.

The most reasonable option of the three is Jackson, who just wrapped up his second season out west. The 6-foot, 230-pound running back has played in 21 games over his two seasons with the Trojans, rushing the ball 72 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns.

Florida is expected to be one of the more active teams in the transfer portal this offseason. They have lost starting quarterback DJ Lagway, six defensive backs, five receivers, four offensive linemen, starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau and star freshman edge Jayden Woods, among other players.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

