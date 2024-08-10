Report: Florida Gators DL Injured in Scrimmage
Redshirt sophomore nose tackle Jamari Lyons, who was expected to play a major role in the defensive line rotation, suffered a serious lower-body injury Saturday in the Florida Gators’ first fall scrimmage, according to multiple reports.
Lyons had to be carted off the field and donned an air cast. He appears to be the only major injury of the scrimmage.
The Cocoa, Fla., native was expected to take on a larger role on the Gators’ defensive line, especially at nose tackle behind incumbent starter Cam Jackson.
In 2023, Lyons recorded 20 total tackles (10 solo) and 2.5 tackles-for-loss while appearing in all 12 games. He split time as the backup nose tackle with Desmond Watson and was expected to do the same in 2024 albeit with more playing time.
With Lyons’ injury, the Gators will continue to turn to Watson to build depth behind Jackson. Other players working at nose tackle are true freshman Michai Boireau and recent JUCO transfer Tarvorise Brown.
Prior to the scrimmage, the media was invited to view the Gators’ warm up period. Gators Illustrated noted multiple players, including a few who are expected to have major roles this season, that were non-contact.
Namely, EDGE rushers Jack Pyburn and Kamran James were not dressed out in shoulder pads and did not participate in warmups. Additionally, corner Cormani McClain, who was a noted absentee from practice this week, was present but did not participate in warmups Saturday.
Offensively, receivers Andy Jean and Ja’Quavion Fraziars, tight end Gavin Hill and offensive linemen Fletcher Westphal and Kamryn Waites were seen in non-contact jerseys.
Florida head coach Billy Napier will speak to the media Monday and is expected to touch on Lyons’ injury as well as the rest of the scrimmage.