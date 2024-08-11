Florida Gators Olympics Recap
It’s safe to say the Paris 2024 Olympic Games treated the Florida Gators well.
Overall, 41 former and current Gators representing over 20 countries participated in this year’s games, which ended with 11 total medals won.
Had the University of Florida been its own country, it would be tied for No. 19 worldwide in total medal count, alongside Sweden and Kenya, and tied for No. 16 worldwide in total gold medals won with Sweden, Kenya and Norway.
Leading the way, to no one’s surprise, was Caeleb Dressel (USA), who won three total medals in this year’s games. The former Gator won his third-straight Olympic gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, which was the United States’ first gold medal this year.
He added another gold in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay, which he won after swimming in the semifinals. He was not a part of the relay team that swam in the finals.
Dressel won his first Olympic silver medal of his career in the 4x100-meter medley, which was his only individual medal in Paris.
Meanwhile, Bobby Finke had another tremendous performance at the Olympics with two medals won. He set a new world record in the 1500-meter freestyle, which led to him winning his second-straight Olympic gold medal in the event.
Additionally, Finke finished with a silver medal in the 800-meter freestyle in a near-come-from-behind victory, reminiscent of his 2021 gold-medal-finish in Tokyo.
One Gator swimmer won his first-career Olympic medal and was the only UF medal-winner not from the U.S. Canada’s Josh Liendo earned a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly.
Rounding out the group are Emma Weyant (USA) and Kieran Smith (USA), who each won their second-career Olympic medal this year. Weyant finished third overall in the 400-meter individual medley to earn his first-career bronze medal, and Smith won silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle.
The Gators found similar success in track and field events.
Grant Holloway (USA) came to Paris with nearly every accolade he could have. The one he didn’t have was an Olympic gold medal. It didn’t take long for him to check that box.
With a time of 12.99 in the 110-meter hurdles, Holloway won his first-career Olympic gold medal, avenging his silver-medal-finish in the previous Games.
Meanwhile, Jasmine Moore (USA) made Olympic history with her performance in Paris. She became the second female Olympian ever to medal in both the triple jump and long jump after earning a bronze medal in both events.
Rounding out the Gators’ medal winners isn’t a Gator athlete. Women’s basketball assistant coach Rhyne Howard helped the U.S. claim a bronze medal in women’s 3x3 basketball, her first-career Olympic medal.
Howard joined Kelly Rae Finley’s staff as an assistant coach and director of player personnel ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
The Gators do not officially count volunteer assistant coach Katie Ledecky’s four medals won this year in its count.
This year’s Games may be over, but it’s not a reach to say the Gators’ potential in future Olympics is as strong as ever.
Many current and future Gators made their Olympic debuts this year, including track and field stars Anna Hall and Parker Valby. Hall finished fifth in the heptathlon, while Valby finished 11th in the 10,000-meter.
The 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles from July 14-July 30.