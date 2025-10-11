Are the Gators Closer to No. 5 Texas A&M Than it Seems?
Texas A&M enters the game undefeated at 5-0. Yet, why don't they seem like a legitimate elite team? The Florida Gators don't feel like a profound underdog.
Make no mistake, the Aggies own an unblemished record, one of seven teams in the top ten that can make that claim. In like manner, the team has two SEC victories so far. They seem to possess balance on both sides of the ball.
Even so, something about Texas A&M doesn't sit right. Similarly, that notion makes Florida seem like an even matchup, more than the Aggies standing as an overwhelming favorite.
Two Quality Wins
To its credit, Texas A&M does own a victory over a top ten team.
On Sept. 13, they pulled out a late win against Notre Dame. It could be argued that the other wins are largely unimpressive.
Two weeks ago, they eked out a win over Auburn, which spoke more to the Tigers' lack of preparation and execution than anything else. Outside of that, lopsided victories against Utah State and UTSA. Last week, the Aggies earned a conference win against Mississippi State. MSU plays a decent brand of football, but it will never be confused with an upper-echelon squad.
In a Nutshell
The Auburn game revealed flaws in the Aggies that the Gators should easily take advantage of. First, quarterback Marcel Reed, for the most part, dissected a porous Auburn secondary. On the other hand, Florida boasts a far more athletic and deeper secondary. The Gators would jump some of the Aggies' routes based on traits, as Auburn looked lost.
Next, the UF offensive line would adjust to the stunts and loops that confounded Auburn. Along those lines, the last two plays illustrate a difference. With one yard to gain on third down, Florida gains the first down on the ground. If not, then either DJ Lagway or Jadan Baugh punches the ball on the fourth.
Although they lost, Auburn provided a blueprint on how not to face A&M.
Home Cooking
The Aggies have played just one game away from Kyle Field. As a result, playing in front of the home crowd insulates them from using a silent count to snap the ball without incurring a false start penalty. Basically, the schedule helped A&M to its undefeated record.
Overview
Florida matches up athletically and schematically with Texas A&M. One of the significant differences is the strength of the schedule, which almost broke the Gators. That is not to say that Florida did not play a role in their losses, but their losses nearly mean more than the Aggies' wins.