Crawshaw Drafted by Denver Broncos
For the first time since 2018, a Florida Gators punter has been taken in the NFL Draft.
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida's main punter over the last four seasons, on Saturday was selected as the final selection in the Sixth Round at pick No. 216 by the Denver Broncos, making him the fourth UF punter drafted in the NFL in program history.
He was the first punter selected in this year's draft.
In four years as the Gators' starting punter, Crawshaw is the program's all-time leader in average yards per punt (minimum 90 punts) with 46.4 yards per punt. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021 and AP All-SEC Second Team in 2023 while being a CFN All-American Honorable Mention and Reese's Senior Bowl All-American in 2024.
In 2024, Crawshaw's 45.8 yards per punt average ranked seventh in the FBS, and he placed a career-high 25 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Crawshaw joins former UF punters Tommy Townsend (2018), Ray Criswell (1986) and Alan Williams (1978) as the program's punters to be selected in the NFL Draft. He is also the third specialist taken in this year's draft after Miami kicker Andres Borregales was taken by New England and Arizona kicker Tyler Loop was taken by Baltimore in the Sixth Round.
Crawshaw is also the sixth Gator taken in the draft after receiver Chimere Dike (Titans), defensive lineman Cam Jackson (Panthers), corner Jason Marshall Jr. (Dolphins), linebacker Shemar James (Cowboys) and quarterback Graham Mertz (Texans) were all selected on Saturday.