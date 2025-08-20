ESPN Tabs Three Gators as Top 50 Players for 2025
Three of the Florida Gators' best found themselves inside ESPN’s top 100 college football players for the upcoming season, which they released on Wednesday.
More impressively, all of them were chosen inside the top 50. Defensive tackle Caleb Banks was ranked No. 47, center Jake Slaughter ranked No. 37 and quarterback DJ Lagway was placed the highest at No. 25.
It’s not too surprising to see this trio of players on this list. All of them earned Preseason All-SEC honors, with Slaughter making first-team All-SEC, Banks making second-team and Lagway making third-team.
Lagway joined the Gators with a ton of hype around his name. He was rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the country by 247Sports and the No. 3 overall prospect as well. Initially, it was expected that he would be eased in and work his way towards the starting spot behind the No. 1, Graham Mertz.
However, inconsistency from the offense behind Mertz, along with a concussion against Miami and an ACL injury against Tennessee, eventually led to Lagway becoming the full-time starter halfway through the year. By the end of the season, he finished with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
These stats won’t wow many, but when watching his games, it was pretty obvious there was a lot to be excited about with the former five-star.
The one negative looming over him is his health, which was mentioned by ESPN’s Chris Low. However, Low explained the sophomore is one of the top players at his position when healthy.
“The only question with Lagway is how healthy he will be,” Low wrote. "... “When he is 100 percent, Lagway's ceiling is as high as any quarterback in the country."
Lagway has since returned to participating in team reps ahead of the season opener on Aug. 30.
Now entering his second year with the program, the hype has only expanded. He has been named to the Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp, Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and Maxwell Award Watch Lists this summer.
What is a quarterback without his offensive line, though?
Slaughter was one of the best centers in America last year, which is why he was named an AP first-team All-American and an AP All-SEC first-teamer. His experience is another plus, and is one of the first things ESPN’s Eli Lederman pointed out.
“One of the most experienced members along a seasoned Florida offensive line (21 career starts), Slaughter sits at the heart of a pivotal unit for the Gators in 2025,” Lederman wrote.
Additionally, his Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade of 81.1 ranked in the top five nationally. He also had a run blocking grade of 79.0, which was seventh in the country, and a pass blocking grade of 83.9. All of these led the Gators.
Banks, the lone selection on the defensive side of the ball for the Gators, had a career year as a redshirt junior. He logged a career-high 4.5 sacks and 21 tackles last season. He also had one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“In 2025, he returns to anchor a veteran defensive line within a promising Gators defense, carrying legit first-round NFL draft size and potential,” Lederman said.
Look for Banks to be the anchor of a rather light defensive line group in 2025.