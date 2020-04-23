AllGators
Florida Gators 2020 NFL Draft Primer

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators are expected to be well represented throughout the three-day NFL Draft that kicks off tonight.

Below is all of the information you need to know regarding the event and how the Florida Gators will be involved.

AllGators' Draft Stories

Overview

Final Gators-centric seven round mock draft

Betting odds regarding Florida's draft prospects

Four Gators in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 prospects

Which Gators prospect would help in-state teams the most?

Prospects

Which top ten teams make sense for CJ Henderson?

Henderson believes he is the best cornerback in the draft

Teams are intrigued by Jabari Zuniga's versatility

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah speaks on Henderson, Jonathan Greenard

Team fits for Van Jefferson

Jefferson didn't run a 40 yard dash... but teams know how fast he is based on this stat

Florida Prospects Expected To Be Drafted

  • Cornerback CJ Henderson
  • Defensive end Jonathan Greenard
  • Wide receiver Van Jefferson
  • Defensive end Jabari Zuniga
  • Running back Lamical Perine
  • Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland

Florida Prospects On The Fringe

  • Wide receiver Freddie Swain
  • Wide receiver Josh Hammond
  • Punter Tommy Townsend
  • Linebacker David Reese
  • Defensive tackle Adam Shuler

NFL Draft Information

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin tonight, April 23rd, at 8 P.M. Thursday is the first of the annual three-day event where the top college football prospects are selected to play at the professional level. Unlike previous drafts, the 2020 selection ceremony will be completely virtual due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is being deemed a "Draft-A-Thon", including a virtual fundraiser where proceeds will go to six charities benefitting first responders and healthcare workers.

You can watch the NFL Draft on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. The second day of the draft begins on Friday, Aprile 23rd at 7 P.M., before the third and final day kicks off on Saturday, April 25th, at noon - all times eastern. 

Florida is projected to have at least five players selected in the NFL Draft for the sixth consecutive year. However, should Henderson live up to the top-ten hype that has been growing, he will be the first Gators prospect to get his name called in that range since Dante Fowler Jr. in 2015.

