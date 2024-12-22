REPORT: Florida Gators Add Edge From Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators make an addition on defense via the transfer portal. UMass transfer edge Kofi Asare has made his commitment following his official visit to Gainesville.
Asare has posted himself in a Gators uniform on his X (formely Twitter) page.
He is coming off of his redshirt sophomore season and has two more years of eligibility.
Asare is the first defensive player this cycle to join the Gators from the portal.
Coming out of high school in 2022, Asare was a three-star recruit. According to 247 Sports, he was ranked the No. 109 edge in the country and the No. 13 player from Massachusetts.
Besides UMass, the only school per 247 Sports to have offered him was UConn. Things have changed and he’s not going to be taking the field for one of the top college football programs and brands in the country.
Asare played 10 games for the Minutemen in 2024. He made 23 tackles, 13 of them solo, as well as three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovered.
Florida’s addition of Asare should help offset some of the departures at the edge position. Jack Pyburn has transferred to rival LSU, Justus Boone has transferred to fellow SEC program Arkansas and TJ Searcy is currently in the portal. He has been reported to be visiting Auburn. Quincy Ivory has transferred to Jackson State and walk-on Bryce Capers is still in the portal.
Three players have transferred to Florida and have officially signed so far. Punter Tommy Doman started things off when he transferred over from Michigan. Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant has joined the Gators following two seasons with UCLA - he spent one redshirted season with Cal. Quarterback Deshawn Purdie transferred over on Sunday as well from Charlotte and will likely backup DJ Lagway.
