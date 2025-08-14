Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report 8/14/25: Starting DL Absent
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Thursday hit the field for another practice during fall camp, during which media members were invited to cover a brief viewing period, the final viewing period of fall camp.
Florida Gators on SI was in attendance, making note of which players were available in a full capacity, which players were limited and which players were absent. A full participation report can be found below.
Participation Report
No players seen in non-contact jersey.
Absent from Practice:
- RB Treyaun Webb (Hamstring)
- WR Dallas Wilson (Lower body)
- OL Enoch Wangoy
- DL Caleb Banks
- EDGE LJ McCray (Lower body)
Returned to Play/Shed Non-Contact Jersey:
- DB Aaron Gates
In Attendance, Did Not Participate in Drills
- WR Kahleil Jackson
- WR Eugene Wilson III (participated in receiver-only drills, did not run routes with the QBs)
- DB Drake Stubbs
Starting DL Absent
Defensive tackle Caleb Banks, for the first time since returning from offseason foot surgery, was not seen during Thursday's viewing period due to a lower body injury. Florida Gators on SI was told the injury is not believed to be serious, and he is considered "day-to-day," while wearing a boot.
Banks, who suffered a foot injury in the regular season finale win over FSU, missed all of spring camp with the injury before being full-go for fall camp.
“I feel great," Banks said last week on his return to practice. "Just ready to play football, body feeling good, learning the game more, so ready to go.”
Meanwhile, defensive back Aaron Gates returned to practice after being absent during Tuesday's viewing period. The rising redshirt sophomore suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year but is expected to be fully available for the season opener on Aug. 30.
"First of all, I think the kid is applied the attitude, the effort, the self discipline," head coach Billy Napier said describing Gates' quick recovery. "He had an ACL his senior year, so he's been through it before, so I think that gave him a little bit of an advantage. But look, we got good people downstairs in the training room, in the rehab area. And then Gates is just a machine. Just a quiet, steady, relentless worker, and he loves football and wants to be back.
"Now look, we're still managing his workload. He didn't go the entire day Saturday, right? So we're kind of managing his workload, depending on how he feels. So we' working through that, he's right on schedule."
Other notable injury statuses include edge rusher LJ McCray and receiver Dallas Wilson, who both remain week-to-week with lower body injuries, and receivers Eugene Wilson III and Kahleil Jackson, who were both seen with the receivers on Thursday in different participation capacities.
Wilson III, who has been dealing with a minor lower body issue, worked with his position group in drills but did not run routes with the quarterbacks. He is considered day-to-day, according to Napier.
Meanwhile, Jackson, who is coming off an ACL injury, was with the group but did not participate in any capacity during the viewing period.