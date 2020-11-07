SI.com
Florida Gators vs. Georgia: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

Zach Goodall

No. 8 Florida (3-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (4-1)

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3:30 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS Sports

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 206/191 [XM]

Odds: Georgia is currently favored at -3, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series history: Georgia currently leads Florida in the all-time series, 52-43-2. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators by a score of 24-17 when the two programs last met on Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rundown

Is this the year that Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators finally dethrone Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East?

The last time it happened was under Jim McElwain, a year also marking Florida's most recent SEC Championship appearance. Of course, the road to Atlanta from the East is typically walked with a victory picked up in Jacksonville along the way, and in a year where expectations are SEC Championship-or-bust for Mullen's Florida team, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is as much of a must-win game as ever.

In a reality without injuries or COVID-19, this would be a matchup where iron truly sharpens iron, as Florida owns the nation's No. 15 offense while Georgia's defense ranks No. 13 in the land. However, with a handful of starters out or expected to be for Georgia, particularly on defense, this matchup just got a whole lot sweeter for Kyle Trask and Co.

This game can, and should, be Mullen's statement win as Florida's head coach. Is he up to the challenge?

