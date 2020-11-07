Florida Gators vs. Georgia: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
Zach Goodall
No. 8 Florida (3-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (4-1)
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3:30 P.M. ET
Watch: CBS Sports
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 206/191 [XM]
Odds: Georgia is currently favored at -3, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 54 points.
Series history: Georgia currently leads Florida in the all-time series, 52-43-2. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators by a score of 24-17 when the two programs last met on Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Important stories
- Game predictions and takes!
- Star Georgia WR doesn't travel to Jacksonville, will miss game
- Georgia's defense banged up, star nose tackle's status in question
- Gators add fifth offensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class
- Brenton Cox Jr. is the Gators X-factor, against his former team
- Teammates weigh in on Kyle Trask's race for the Heisman Trophy
- Key personnel matchups that could decide Florida-Georgia
- Know your enemy: Q&A with Sports Illustrated's DawgsDaily
The Rundown
Is this the year that Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators finally dethrone Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East?
The last time it happened was under Jim McElwain, a year also marking Florida's most recent SEC Championship appearance. Of course, the road to Atlanta from the East is typically walked with a victory picked up in Jacksonville along the way, and in a year where expectations are SEC Championship-or-bust for Mullen's Florida team, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is as much of a must-win game as ever.
In a reality without injuries or COVID-19, this would be a matchup where iron truly sharpens iron, as Florida owns the nation's No. 15 offense while Georgia's defense ranks No. 13 in the land. However, with a handful of starters out or expected to be for Georgia, particularly on defense, this matchup just got a whole lot sweeter for Kyle Trask and Co.
This game can, and should, be Mullen's statement win as Florida's head coach. Is he up to the challenge?