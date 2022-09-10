Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Under the lights of The Swamp for a second week in a row, the No. 12 Florida Gators will open their SEC schedule against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

No. 12 Florida Gators vs. No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | fuboTV (start your free trial)

Weather: 79°, 85 percent humidity with scattered thunderstorms and a 55 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 80

Odds: Florida is viewed as a six-point favorite over Kentucky, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 53-19. The Wildcats defeated the Gators by a score of 20-13 in Lexington, Ky. when the programs last met on Oct. 2, 2021.

Important stories

The rundown

The Gators shocked the world when they upset the Utes last Saturday, and have a shot at a second consecutive top 20 victory to start Billy Napier's tenure as head coach on Saturday against the Wildcats.

They'll be extra motivated to do so. Remember that 31-game winning streak Florida had over Kentucky? The series has since been split 2-2 over the last two years, and the Gators haven't forgotten about their most recent defeat against the Wildcats, when fans memorably rushed the field in Lexington last year, whatsoever.

Defensive end Tyreak Sapp is hoping the team uses that motivation to its advantage, but without letting it get too deep into his teammate's heads.

"Of course you take that personally. But you've got to understand, you've got to guide that motivation and those emotions in the right direction," Sapp said on Monday. "You can't be all over the place, you've got to have those things in the right spot. Because if you don't, you're gonna go out there and you're gonna play everywhere. Even though your intensity is high, it doesn't matter. You have to guide that energy in the right direction."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.