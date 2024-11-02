Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are less than an hour away from its rivalry matchup against Georgia, the team’s final official availability report was released Saturday afternoon.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole.
Both team's availability reports are listed below. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parentheses. Kickoff for Saturday's matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs is set for 3:30 p.m. EST with television coverage on ABC.
Florida Gators' Pregame Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III
- OL Roderick Kearney
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Asa Turner
Players listed as "game time decision":
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- OL Damieon George Jr.
Georgia Bulldogs Pregame Availability Report
- RB Branson Robinson: OUT
- RB Roderick Robinson II: OUT
- WR Anthony Evans III: OUT
- DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: OUT
- LB Smael Mondon Jr.: OUT
- DB Joenel Aguero: OUT (First-half)
- DB Dan Jackson: OUT (First-half)