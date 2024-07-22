Florida Gators Welcome Back Important Recruiting Hire
One of the Florida Gators most influential former recruiting staffers, who was crucial in landing five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, is back.
Joe Hamilton, who left for Texas A&M in February, is returning to Florida as its Director of Scouting, a role he previously held after the Gators signed its 2024 class, according to multiple reports.
He was previously personnel analyst in 2022 and was promoted to assistant director of player personnel and NFL liaison prior to the 2023 season.
He left Florida to become the Aggies' assistant general manager, returning to his home state and the state where he went to college.
Prior to Florida, Hamilton helped Napier secure the Sun Belt Conference's No. 1 recruiting class three years in a row at Louisiana.
As a Texas native, Hamilton was instrumental in Lagway signing with Florida and the Gators' recruiting in Texas as a whole.
With Florida's 2025 class off to a slow start, Hamilton's return puts the Gators in a strong position to improve its class as the season progresses.
Florida picked up a major recruiting win on Sunday with five-star receiver Vernell Brown III committing to the Gators, and they picked up another on Monday with Hamilton.