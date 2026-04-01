Which Former Florida Gators Have Found New Homes in Free Agency?

Since NFL free agency opened on March 1, several former Florida Gators have found new homes across the league.

Gators on SI takes a look at four former Gators who are on the move this offseason.

Alex Anzalone

After spending the past five seasons as one of Detroit's top defensive players, Anzalone has signed with Tampa Bay. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While Anzalone expressed his desire to remain in Detroit last offseason, the two sides were unable to reach an extension, and he will instead enter his 10th NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $17 million contract.

The former Gator served as the Lions' leading tackler during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, combining for 307 tackles between those two seasons. However, Detroit appears to have found a younger, cheaper tackling machine in Jack Campbell, who earned first-team All-Pro honors this season after finishing second in the NFL with 176 combined tackles.

Anzalone's best season in Detroit came in 2023, when he was selected as Pro Bowl alternate after leading the Lions with 129 combined tackles.

While he was productive during his time on the field as a Gator, his career at Florida was limited by injuries, allowing him to start just ten games over the course of four seasons. The Wyomissing, Pa., native’s best season as a Gator came in 2016, when he finished third on the team with 53 combined tackles.

Marco Wilson

Former Gators starting cornerback Marco Wilson has joined the Miami Dolphins. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although Wilson saw immediate playing time as a starter upon being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 136th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he hasn't started a game since joining the New England Patriots during the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in four games last season and recording three tackles. Earlier this month, Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The former Gator started 36 games throughout the first three seasons of his career, even earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2022 after returning an interception 38 yards for a touchdown during a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson appeared in 36 games throughout his time as a Gator, totaling 103 tackles and three interceptions. The highly touted prospect out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida became just the fourth true freshman cornerback in program history to start on opening day, ultimately leading the team with 10 pass breakups that season.

Stone Forsythe

After starting a career-high 13 games with the Raiders last season, Forsythe has signed with the Carolina Panthers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After serving as a rotational contributor throughout his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Forsythe stepped into a starting role early last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On March 10, Forsythe signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

While starting a career-high 13 games could seem like a step in the right direction, that increased playing time may have been more out of necessity, as Forsythe allowed 11 sacks last season, the most in the NFL.

He appeared in 40 games throughout his time at Florida, starting the final 25 games of his career.

CJ Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson joins the Buffalo Bills after making stops with six other teams throughout his NFL career. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While Gardner-Johnson has yet to find a consistent home throughout his seven-year NFL career, he’s remained productive at nearly every stop, starting 64 games while totaling 319 tackles, 18 interceptions and four sacks.

On March 13, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, the Florida product totaled 66 tackles, two interceptions and three sacks, starting the season with the Houston Texans before being released and signing with the Chicago Bears on Oct. 29.

His best NFL season came in 2022, when the Cocoa native helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII while leading the NFL with six interceptions.

Through three seasons at Florida, Gardner-Johnson totaled 161 tackles, nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and four sacks while appearing in 37 games.