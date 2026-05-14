Gators 2027 LB Target Sets Commitment Date

A major target for the Florida Gators in the 2027 recruiting class is set to make his decision as Garner (N.C.) four-star linebacker AJ Randle on Thursday announced he will reveal his decision on May 21. Florida joins Georgia, Miami, North Carolina State, Ohio State and South Carolina as Randle's finalists.

Randle (6-3, 215 pounds) is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 57 overall recruit in the country, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star LB AJ Randle will announce his commitment May 21st, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 215 LB will choose between Miami, South Carolina, Ohio State, Florida, NC State, and Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 5 LB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/N7GwUKRdcT pic.twitter.com/MFRxDt5Mw2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

While Florida will be a hat on the table, the Gators appear to be on the outside looking in for Randle's services. He currently holds predictions from On3/Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, EJ Holland and Chad Simmons to commit to Miami. The Gators are also one of the two finalists, joining North Carolina State, who are not on Randle's official visit schedule this summer.

After officially visiting South Carolina on May 1, he is set to visit Miami on June 5 before trips to Ohio State on June 12 and Georgia on June 19.

With zero commits at linebacker and Randle likely heading elsewhere, the Gators will have to look at other prospects to build its linebacker class. Names to keep an eye on, especially with the summer OV season set to begin at the end of the month, include four-star Ja'Bios Smith, four-star Ellis McGaskin, three-star Tre Geathers, four-star Joakim Gouda, four-star Isaac McNeil and three-star Drew Williams.

Smith, McGaskin and Geathers will visit from May 28 through May 31, while Gouda will visit the following weekend. McNeil will be on campus for the third OV weekend on June 11, and Williams will be a part of the final OV weekend on June 18.

All of Florida's expected visitors for the summer can be found here, via On3/Rivals.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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